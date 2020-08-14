The World View - A Middle East Peace Deal

Bombshell (ShowMax/DStv Now)

'The provocative real story of three smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America's most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous.'



Seriously Single (Netflix)

'While her free-living bestie urges her to embrace singlehood, a social media expert craving commitment can't stop following the life of a former love.'



Good Girls (Netflix)

'When sisters Beth and Annie and their best friend Ruby become fed up with playing by the rules and not getting the respect they deserve, they band together to take control of their lives -- by holding up a local grocery store. But new to the game of crime, they get pulled in deeper than they ever imagined -- and the only way out of this will be together.

