How you can help our libraries open safely

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:05
Gauteng residents brave the cold and queue for liquor- Voxies.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:09
Liquor stores are open; EWN Reporter on the ground takes us through the commotion.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Is party politics fueling Cape Town’s Taxi wars.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:14
Some gyms are open! We get a reaction from the industry!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
analysis on assassinations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Greg Arde - Editor & journalist at Kzn Invest
Greg Arde - Journalist at Mercury
Today at 12:18
Is the CSA in turmoil? Jacques Faul & Chris Nenzani call it quits
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Telford Vice - Cricket Writer at Business Day
Today at 12:23
Masses of low level snow all over the country- Snow Report SA helps us keep track.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA
Today at 12:27
FIVE SENIOR FREE STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS APPEAR IN COURT ON CHARGES OF CORRUPTION WORTH OVER R245 MILLION
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
hildegard
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Hildegarde Fast - Head of policy and strategy at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:33
Ewn reporter on alcohol & cigs
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 12:35
What kind of procurement info should be published to curb corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Prof Jaap de Visser
Today at 12:37
CSA IN TURMOIL AS CEO JACQUES FAUL QUITS IN WAKE OF NENZANI RESIGNATION
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Today at 12:40
Alcohol sales resume - how are small independent bottle stores coping?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Leon Haynes - Owner at Observatory Liquor Store
Today at 12:45
Air bnb is now open - how will visitors be kept safe?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:32
Science and Tech - take a girl child to work
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Juliet Mhango
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Bianca Blanc
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Bianca Blanc
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Ban on alcohol sales over and International Pinot Noir Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Paul Cluver - Owner at Paul Cluver Wine Estate
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
