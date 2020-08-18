Tech Tuesday: Another cyber attack. Are your details safe?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:05
Gauteng residents brave the cold and queue for liquor- Voxies.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:09
Liquor stores are open; EWN Reporter on the ground takes us through the commotion.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Is party politics fueling Cape Town’s Taxi wars.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nobukhosi Dlamini - Regional spokesperson at ANC
Today at 12:14
Some gyms are open! We get a reaction from the industry!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Grant Austin- FIT SA Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
analysis on assassinations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Greg Arde - Editor & journalist at Kzn Invest
Greg Arde - Journalist at Mercury
Today at 12:18
Is the CSA in turmoil? Jacques Faul & Chris Nenzani call it quits
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Telford Vice - Cricket Writer at Business Day
Today at 12:23
Masses of low level snow all over the country- Snow Report SA helps us keep track.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA
Today at 12:27
FIVE SENIOR FREE STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS APPEAR IN COURT ON CHARGES OF CORRUPTION WORTH OVER R245 MILLION
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
hildegard
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hildegarde Fast - Head of policy and strategy at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:33
Ewn reporter on alcohol & cigs
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 12:35
What kind of procurement info should be published to curb corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser
Today at 12:37
CSA IN TURMOIL AS CEO JACQUES FAUL QUITS IN WAKE OF NENZANI RESIGNATION
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Today at 12:40
Alcohol sales resume - how are small independent bottle stores coping?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leon Haynes - Owner at Observatory Liquor Store
Today at 12:45
Air bnb is now open - how will visitors be kept safe?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:32
Science and Tech - take a girl child to work
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Juliet Mhango
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Bianca Blanc
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Blanc
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Ban on alcohol sales over and International Pinot Noir Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Cluver - Owner at Paul Cluver Wine Estate
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Latest Local
Mbali Ntuli on why she challenges John Steenhuisen to TV debate for DA top spot We're looking for leaders who are authentic, kind, and who take in the lived realities of our people, says Ntuli. 18 August 2020 9:07 AM
We’ve got lots of liquor and cigarettes. There are no buying limits – Pick n Pay "Our customers are excited! We’re excited! And we’re ready," says John Bradshaw, Marketing Director at Pick n Pay. 18 August 2020 8:45 AM
[OPINION] Wyn vir die ekonomiese pyn, not everything can be blamed on the Rona Welcome to lockdown rhetoric, where everything's made up and the facts don't matter, suggests CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard. 18 August 2020 8:21 AM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits". 17 August 2020 6:40 PM
2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa. 18 August 2020 11:36 AM
SAB: Expired beer isn't harmful to your health, but we don't recommend it South African Breweries (SAB) says consumers should avoid drinking beer that has reached its best-before date. 18 August 2020 11:18 AM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home You can still earn your Vitality points from home says Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness Dr Mosima Mabunda. 18 August 2020 7:40 AM
Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus. 17 August 2020 11:28 AM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Tech Tuesday: Another cyber attack. Are your details safe?

Tech Tuesday: Another cyber attack. Are your details safe?

18 August 2020 6:55 AM

Another data breach after another cyber attack at a South African financial services provider. But, they are more common than people think. Is your personal information safe? 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Queues outside bottle stores forming?

18 August 2020 9:20 AM

EWN News Editor Charlotte Kilbane .

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy?

18 August 2020 8:39 AM

Does nuclear energy still have a role to play in the future of electricity supply in South Africa after Koeberg power station is decommissioned? Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent energy analyst Andrew Kenny

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mbali Ntuli's challenge to Steenhuisen in race for DA top spot

18 August 2020 8:24 AM

The DA's Mbali Ntuli speaks to Refilwe Moloto about challenging interim party leader John Steenhuisen to a series of televised debates as they go head to head for the leadership of the official opposition.

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Protests In Spain

18 August 2020 7:59 AM

A Mediterranean cruise the 1st such sailing in 5 months.

Portugal’s heroic president he saved 2 women in a kayak in a rip tide. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

18 August 2020 7:41 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Major retail chains get ready for legal tobacco and alcohol sales

18 August 2020 7:32 AM

John Bradshaw - Retail executive for marketing – Pick n Pay speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are preparing for the lifting of restrictions on alcohol and cigarette sales under Level Two.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fita cigarette fight isn't over?

18 August 2020 7:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, the chairman of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association who says their fight against government regulations clamping down on cigarette sales is far from over, despite sales now being allowed under lockdown level two.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Discovery Vitality allow members the option of avoiding gyms?

18 August 2020 6:37 AM

Gyms may once again open their doors. But what if you as a gym member don't quite feel that it would be safe enough to attend for now? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Mosima Mabunda, who heads up Vitality Wellness. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown: 'Not everything can be blamed on corona'

18 August 2020 6:32 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million

Business Lifestyle

Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home

Local Lifestyle

We’ve got lots of liquor and cigarettes. There are no buying limits – Pick n Pay

Business Local

Don’t panic buy! PnP welcomes liquor and cigarette buyers

18 August 2020 11:46 AM

New Zealand PM hits back at Trump's 'patently wrong' virus claims

18 August 2020 11:33 AM

St Helena Bay community mourns death of Leo Williams (9)

18 August 2020 10:51 AM

