Wanderlust Wednesdays: Interprovincial travel means we can all take in Namaqualand / Northern Cape flower

The easing of lockdown restrictions to alert level 2 means that residents of the Western Cape can now also (legally) enjoy the sight of the spring flowers in the Namaqualand region of the Northern Cape. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eugene Marinus, the curator of the Hantam National Botanical Gardens just outside of Nieuwoudtville as well as Dianna Martin of the Northern Cape Tourism Authority.
Learners will soon be heading back to school to finish off the remaining portion of their academic year, deviated due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nick Miller of Teach Me 2, specialists in connecting families with tutors, about the demand for tutoring services and whether it will continue to grow.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN News Editor Charlotte Kilbane .LISTEN TO PODCAST
Does nuclear energy still have a role to play in the future of electricity supply in South Africa after Koeberg power station is decommissioned? Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent energy analyst Andrew KennyLISTEN TO PODCAST
The DA's Mbali Ntuli speaks to Refilwe Moloto about challenging interim party leader John Steenhuisen to a series of televised debates as they go head to head for the leadership of the official opposition.
A Mediterranean cruise the 1st such sailing in 5 months.
Portugal’s heroic president he saved 2 women in a kayak in a rip tide.
John Bradshaw - Retail executive for marketing – Pick n Pay speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are preparing for the lifting of restrictions on alcohol and cigarette sales under Level Two.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, the chairman of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association who says their fight against government regulations clamping down on cigarette sales is far from over, despite sales now being allowed under lockdown level two.LISTEN TO PODCAST