Wanderlust Wednesdays: Interprovincial travel means we can all take in Namaqualand / Northern Cape flower

The easing of lockdown restrictions to alert level 2 means that residents of the Western Cape can now also (legally) enjoy the sight of the spring flowers in the Namaqualand region of the Northern Cape. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eugene Marinus, the curator of the Hantam National Botanical Gardens just outside of Nieuwoudtville as well as Dianna Martin of the Northern Cape Tourism Authority.