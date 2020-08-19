The World View - The Plastic Atlantic

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Roodt
Ronen Klugman
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
NSFAS withdraw funding to 5 000 no-qualifying students
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Randall Carolissen - NSFAS CEO
Today at 15:40
Chester Missing: ZOOM with a view virtual team talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chester Missing - Smack talking, double Emmy nominated South African latex. Associated with ventriloquist Conrad Kock
Today at 15:50
Could this app take the stress out of returning to the office?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Bourne - Zoho Corporation’s Region Manager for Africa
Today at 16:10
ICA calls on insurers to include larger tourism businesses in relief payments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:20
INFLUENCE: South African Documentary made by Richard Poplak and Diana Neille
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Poplak
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
John Perlman is back on the airwaves!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Perlman - Radio Personality And Ceo at Dreamfields
Today at 17:20
High court takes government to task over failing a vulnerable child with disabilities, in need of care, education and protection.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Today at 17:46
'Yes Yanga' and 'We Are One' by Refiloe Moahloli
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Moahloli - Author
Today at 18:09
Business rescue filings soar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Three months of payment holidays to cost consumers an additional R20.7 billion in debt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Benay Sager - Chief Operating Officer at Debtbusters
Today at 18:48
Curro releases results and ramps up online learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Epic Battle Royale between Apple Google and Fortnite
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Bank fraud and parking pay machines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham Rowe - CEO and Co-Founder at Guidepost
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice? Screens have been erected between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor. 19 August 2020 2:16 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey 57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey. 19 August 2020 1:38 PM
Security risk analyst assesses level of Islamic State threat in Mozambique Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Cape Town dep mayor update on R15 billion Harbour Arch going ahead While the development will include 100 units of inclusionary housing, Ian Neilson says one cannot ignore market forces. 19 August 2020 10:32 AM
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
Taxi violence: 'Law enforcement is in place. The army is in Bellville' "Route invasion is at the heart of taxi violence," says Bonginkosi Madikizela (W Cape). "We’re getting close to a resolution." 19 August 2020 9:28 AM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa. 18 August 2020 11:36 AM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
SA surf icon Mark Paarman needs more cancer meds to survive while stuck in Fiji Terminally ill Cape Town surfing legend Mark Paarman is stuck in Fiji on his boat 'The Millennium' and he's running out of his che... 19 August 2020 10:09 AM
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
Security risk analyst assesses level of Islamic State threat in Mozambique Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View - The Plastic Atlantic

The World View - The Plastic Atlantic

19 August 2020 8:00 AM

A cornered president the ruler of Belarus claims an attempted coup.

Donald Trump’s pardon for a woman who dared to vote 148 years ago. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: Stories from the Hospital of Hope

19 August 2020 8:32 AM
#IFQSAT:

19 August 2020 7:47 AM
Taxi violence concerns as commuter numbers rise under level two

19 August 2020 7:37 AM

With more commuters heading to work under lockdown level two, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela about their safety, following a fatal shooting at the busy Bellville taxi rank. The MEC has met with the major taxi operators to try and bring an end to the violence.

R15billion Harbour Arch gets go-ahead from City

19 August 2020 7:28 AM

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the R15billion Harbour Arch project which they have now approved and will transform the foreshore and iconic unfinished flyover.

Wanderlust Wednesdays: Interprovincial travel means we can all take in Namaqualand / Northern Cape flower

19 August 2020 7:02 AM

The easing of lockdown restrictions to alert level 2 means that residents of the Western Cape can now also (legally) enjoy the sight of the spring flowers in the Namaqualand region of the Northern Cape. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eugene Marinus, the curator of the Hantam National Botanical Gardens just outside of Nieuwoudtville as well as Dianna Martin of the Northern Cape Tourism Authority.

Demand for tutors at a high?

19 August 2020 6:37 AM

Learners will soon be heading back to school to finish off the remaining portion of their academic year, deviated due to the Covid-19 lockdown.  Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nick Miller of Teach Me 2, specialists in connecting families with tutors, about the demand for tutoring services and whether it will continue to grow.

The Social Rundown

19 August 2020 6:33 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

Queues outside bottle stores forming?

18 August 2020 9:20 AM

EWN News Editor Charlotte Kilbane .

Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy?

18 August 2020 8:39 AM

Does nuclear energy still have a role to play in the future of electricity supply in South Africa after Koeberg power station is decommissioned? Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent energy analyst Andrew Kenny

Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey

Local Politics

SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support

Local Sport

Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal'

World Opinion Africa

WATCH LIVE: Kubayi-Ngubane briefs media on COVID-19 impact on tourism sector

19 August 2020 2:14 PM

MAC chair Karim warns of possible second COVID-19 surge if SA let's guard down

19 August 2020 1:57 PM

LIVE BLOG: What the tourism sector can expect from COVID-19 lockdown level 2

19 August 2020 1:50 PM

