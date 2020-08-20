The World View - Libya’s Migrant Tragedy

Streaming issues? Report here
Gang 888 film by Banzii Mavuso
Guests
Banzii Mavuso
Wine Pairing
Wine Pairing
Guests
Jean-Vincent Ridon
Latest Local
Covid-19 'recovery rate' isn't a meaningful indicator, says Prof Alex Welte Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says the recovery rate is not a useful indicator for understanding how South Africa is managin... 21 August 2020 4:48 PM
Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP A number of Cape Town attractions will be opening in the next few weeks. Lion's Head is not one of them. 21 August 2020 3:02 PM
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary h... 21 August 2020 2:39 PM
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 21 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 21 August 2020 5:13 PM
Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work The Table Mountain Cableway is the latest Cape Town attraction to announce that it will be reopening as the tourism economy slowly... 21 August 2020 1:11 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
The World View - Libya’s Migrant Tragedy

The World View - Libya’s Migrant Tragedy

20 August 2020 7:59 AM

Berlin terror attack 3 motorcyclists suffered nasty injuries.

Chinese flood it has the potential to put millions of people at risk. 


Secret Getaway

21 August 2020 8:39 AM

Andrea Britt of Secret Getaway speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their business, which offers exclusive holiday experiences, is coping with the Covid-19 pandemic and what makes them such a unique choice.

#IFQSAT:

21 August 2020 8:30 AM
What is Showmax Pro all about?

21 August 2020 8:25 AM

What is ShowMax Pro? Find out more and decide if its right for you as live sport comes to streaming.

The World View - Russian Poisoning

21 August 2020 7:57 AM

The Manchester bomber’s brother he’s been given a record prison term.
 
The money mystery over the former Spanish King & his ex lover.
 
Sea forts for sale 3 English man made isles... & yours for 200 million rand. 

Military Ombud makes finding in matter of Collins Khosa death

21 August 2020 7:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wikus Steyl, who respresents the family of Collins Khosa, the Alexandra resident who died after an alleged altercation with members of the SANDF during the lockdown in April 2020. The Military Ombud has made a finding that the soldiers implicated had acted improperly, irregularly and in contravention of their code of conduct.

Santaco on national taxi lekgotla

21 August 2020 7:24 AM

Santaco's Thabiso Molelekwa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the national taxi lekgotla which got underway this week to unite, stabilise and formalise the massive industry.

Everyday Xhosa - SUXOKA

21 August 2020 6:54 AM

Today's isisXhosa word from Qingqile Mdlulwa for our Everyday Xhosa lesson is "suxoka", and it means "don't lie". He gives us the pronunciation and how to use it in our daily lives.

Scholar transport services gearing up for schools re-opening further

21 August 2020 6:38 AM

The majority of school learners will be returning to school on Monday 24 August and the scholar transport sector is one of many which has been heavily affected by the lockdown and closure of schools. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Denver van Aarde, Chairman of the Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport Project.

The Social Rundown

21 August 2020 6:33 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

Emerging Economies - Focus on India: India turns 74

20 August 2020 8:39 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

Covid-19 corruption: We followed the money into 40 bank accounts - SIU

Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever

Business Sport

Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work

Lifestyle Local

EC premier to ‘monitor’ corruption case against acting NMB municipal manager

22 August 2020 9:14 AM

‘Open season’ as bakeries, pubs & carwash businesses score PPE tenders

22 August 2020 8:33 AM

PPE corruption: Derek Hanekom calls out corrupt politicians, businesses

22 August 2020 8:23 AM

