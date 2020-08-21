Scholar transport services gearing up for schools re-opening further

The majority of school learners will be returning to school on Monday 24 August and the scholar transport sector is one of many which has been heavily affected by the lockdown and closure of schools. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Denver van Aarde, Chairman of the Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport Project.
Santaco's Thabiso Molelekwa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the national taxi lekgotla which got underway this week to unite, stabilise and formalise the massive industry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today's isisXhosa word from Qingqile Mdlulwa for our Everyday Xhosa lesson is "suxoka", and it means "don't lie". He gives us the pronunciation and how to use it in our daily lives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jasmine Opperman, analyst at the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the threat posed by Islamic State of Iraq (IS)-linked terror group, Ansar al-Sunnah, who have seized the crucial northern Mozambique port of Mocímboa da Praia.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Berlin terror attack 3 motorcyclists suffered nasty injuries.
Chinese flood it has the potential to put millions of people at risk.
What will it take for South Africa to start using Remdesivir in the treatment of Covid-19? Joan van Dyk, of the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, speaks to Refilwe Moloto, about its efficacy and pricing.LISTEN TO PODCAST