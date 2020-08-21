The World View - Russian Poisoning

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Steven Beardsley
Today at 10:33
Using AI to get an edge
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mark Germishuys - CEO of NGA
Today at 10:45
Ster Kinekor Cinemas reopening
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Cape of Good Hope
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Table Mountain Cableway Re-Opens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
Highest service reached in CT during the lock down?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron - Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Brett Herron
Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town
Brett Herron
Today at 12:27
Why Open Secrets have complained to the Chief Justice about Judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Holden
Paul Holden - Author, And Researcher at Co-Author
Today at 12:40
The Haze Club to challenge proposed Cannabis bill - they say Leaked Bill will negatively affect economy and medical use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Lidell - Director at The Haze Club
Today at 12:45
Did Joe Biden succeed in making his case at the DNC 2020?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kenichi Serino
Kenichi Serino - Editor at Global Press Journal
KENICHI SERINO
Today at 12:52
The news week that was with Quinton Mtyala
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Mtyala, - Deputy editor at Cape Argus
Latest Local
Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) says the government must act quickly to pass the Tobacco Control Bill, which imposes... 20 August 2020 6:12 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020. 20 August 2020 4:27 PM
The pitfalls of payment holidays - what are the pros and cons? Have you taken a payment holiday to help ease the pressure during the past few months? If so, you'll want to read this... 20 August 2020 4:26 PM
View all Local
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
View all Politics
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Here's the real reason why Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout has resigned Nico Bezuidenhout, the CEO of SAA’s low-cost airline Mango, resigned on Wednesday. 20 August 2020 7:36 PM
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone The anxiety and uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder for people to fall asleep at night, says sleep expe... 20 August 2020 2:33 PM
System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register "Waspa" is putting a stop to unsolicited SMS junk. "The move is nicely timed," says Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO of Socially Acceptable). 20 August 2020 2:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - Russian Poisoning

The World View - Russian Poisoning

21 August 2020 7:57 AM

The Manchester bomber’s brother he’s been given a record prison term.
 
The money mystery over the former Spanish King & his ex lover.
 
Sea forts for sale 3 English man made isles... & yours for 200 million rand. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Secret Getaway

21 August 2020 8:39 AM

Andrea Britt of Secret Getaway speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their business, which offers exclusive holiday experiences, is coping with the Covid-19 pandemic and what makes them such a unique choice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

21 August 2020 8:30 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is Showmax Pro all about?

21 August 2020 8:25 AM

What is ShowMax Pro? Find out more and decide if its right for you as live sport comes to streaming.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Military Ombud makes finding in matter of Collins Khosa death

21 August 2020 7:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wikus Steyl, who respresents the family of Collins Khosa, the Alexandra resident who died after an alleged altercation with members of the SANDF during the lockdown in April 2020. The Military Ombud has made a finding that the soldiers implicated had acted improperly, irregularly and in contravention of their code of conduct.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Santaco on national taxi lekgotla

21 August 2020 7:24 AM

Santaco's Thabiso Molelekwa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the national taxi lekgotla which got underway this week to unite, stabilise and formalise the massive industry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa - SUXOKA

21 August 2020 6:54 AM

Today's isisXhosa word from Qingqile Mdlulwa for our Everyday Xhosa lesson is "suxoka", and it means "don't lie". He gives us the pronunciation and how to use it in our daily lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scholar transport services gearing up for schools re-opening further

21 August 2020 6:38 AM

The majority of school learners will be returning to school on Monday 24 August and the scholar transport sector is one of many which has been heavily affected by the lockdown and closure of schools. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Denver van Aarde, Chairman of the Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport Project.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

21 August 2020 6:33 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies - Focus on India: India turns 74

20 August 2020 8:39 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law

Business Local

Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible

Business

System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register

Business Lifestyle

Latest COVID-19 figures show 12,618 deaths and 3,880 new cases in SA

21 August 2020 9:34 AM

PP's office to extend facilities tour to field hospitals across SA

21 August 2020 9:09 AM

Newahu strike: Govt to blame for lack of PPE for frontline workers

21 August 2020 8:40 AM

