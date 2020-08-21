What is Showmax Pro all about?

Andrea Britt of Secret Getaway speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their business, which offers exclusive holiday experiences, is coping with the Covid-19 pandemic and what makes them such a unique choice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Manchester bomber’s brother he’s been given a record prison term.
The money mystery over the former Spanish King & his ex lover.
Sea forts for sale 3 English man made isles... & yours for 200 million rand.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wikus Steyl, who respresents the family of Collins Khosa, the Alexandra resident who died after an alleged altercation with members of the SANDF during the lockdown in April 2020. The Military Ombud has made a finding that the soldiers implicated had acted improperly, irregularly and in contravention of their code of conduct.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Santaco's Thabiso Molelekwa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the national taxi lekgotla which got underway this week to unite, stabilise and formalise the massive industry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today's isisXhosa word from Qingqile Mdlulwa for our Everyday Xhosa lesson is "suxoka", and it means "don't lie". He gives us the pronunciation and how to use it in our daily lives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The majority of school learners will be returning to school on Monday 24 August and the scholar transport sector is one of many which has been heavily affected by the lockdown and closure of schools. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Denver van Aarde, Chairman of the Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport Project.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST