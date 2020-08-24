Government seeks 2000MW emergency power producer

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:17
Google wants to disrupt traditional College Degree
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen (old)
Today at 11:32
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wikus Kruger
Today at 13:45
Cookbook and Travelogue "Let's Meet in Paradise"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christoph Heierli
Diane Heierli
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45 -60% South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur. 24 August 2020 8:05 AM
Honey is better at treating coughs and colds than antibiotics, claims new study A new Oxford University study claims that honey is a better treatment for coughs and colds than over-the-counter medications and a... 23 August 2020 10:55 AM
Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down Original T-Bag Designs has closed both its store in Hout Bay and its stall at The Watershed, located at the V&A Waterfront. 22 August 2020 2:46 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has penned a letter to members of the governing party amid widespread allegations of corruption invo... 23 August 2020 12:47 PM
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary h... 21 August 2020 2:39 PM
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
View all Politics
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
Here's the real reason why Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout has resigned Nico Bezuidenhout, the CEO of SAA’s low-cost airline Mango, resigned on Wednesday. 20 August 2020 7:36 PM
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
Stay informed about what's happening with your pension or provident fund - FSCA Financial education expert Lyndwill Clarke says retirement funds are allowed to make adjustments to provide temporary relief amid... 22 August 2020 12:20 PM
Leanne de Bassompierre describes family motorhome adventure through Europe Journalist Leanne de Bassompierre opens up about her family motorhome adventure through Germany and Austria with her husband and t... 22 August 2020 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Government seeks 2000MW emergency power producer

Government seeks 2000MW emergency power producer

24 August 2020 7:24 AM

Energy analyst, Chris Yelland speaks to John Maytham, about the government launching their procurement bid for 2000MW of emergency power.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View - A Growing Revolution In Belarus

24 August 2020 7:56 AM

An Illegal party in Peru 13 people died when police raided a nightclub.

No more rule Britannia? the song could be pulled from classical concerts. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How much busier have hospitals been due to drink-related trauma cases this weekend?

24 August 2020 7:35 AM

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of operations for the Western Cape Department of Health, takes a look at what impact the alcohol ban has had on admissions in the last week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Are shares good long-term investments?

24 August 2020 7:02 AM

Should you be buying shares yourself and putting them away for a rainy day? Theo Vorster from Galileo Capital explains the do's and don'ts to John Maytham. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Have auto body repairers seen noticeable differences during lockdown?

24 August 2020 6:38 AM

John Maytham speaks to Charles Canning, the National Chairman of the South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (Sambra) to find out if there has been a major decline in the number of vehicles brought in for repairs after collisions, due to fewer vehicles being on the road. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

24 August 2020 6:34 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Secret Getaway

21 August 2020 8:39 AM

Andrea Britt of Secret Getaway speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their business, which offers exclusive holiday experiences, is coping with the Covid-19 pandemic and what makes them such a unique choice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

21 August 2020 8:30 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is Showmax Pro all about?

21 August 2020 8:25 AM

What is ShowMax Pro? Find out more and decide if its right for you as live sport comes to streaming.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Russian Poisoning

21 August 2020 7:57 AM

The Manchester bomber’s brother he’s been given a record prison term.
 
The money mystery over the former Spanish King & his ex lover.
 
Sea forts for sale 3 English man made isles... & yours for 200 million rand. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45 -60%

Local Business

Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis

Politics

Honey is better at treating coughs and colds than antibiotics, claims new study

Local

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

23 August 2020 6:52 PM

Russia plans COVID-19 vaccine output at 6 million doses a month - RIA

23 August 2020 6:16 PM

EC Health Dept denies allegations of COVID-19 corruption, fraud

23 August 2020 4:04 PM

