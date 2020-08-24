How much busier have hospitals been due to drink-related trauma cases this weekend?

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of operations for the Western Cape Department of Health, takes a look at what impact the alcohol ban has had on admissions in the last week.
The Road Accident Benefit Scheme is no more; We're stuck with the Road Accident Fund for the foreseeable future. Was this the best outcome for the taxpayer? Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law at the University of Pretoria, explains what it means for us.
An Illegal party in Peru 13 people died when police raided a nightclub.
No more rule Britannia? the song could be pulled from classical concerts.
Energy analyst, Chris Yelland speaks to John Maytham, about the government launching their procurement bid for 2000MW of emergency power.
Should you be buying shares yourself and putting them away for a rainy day? Theo Vorster from Galileo Capital explains the do's and don'ts to John Maytham.
John Maytham speaks to Charles Canning, the National Chairman of the South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (Sambra) to find out if there has been a major decline in the number of vehicles brought in for repairs after collisions, due to fewer vehicles being on the road.
Andrea Britt of Secret Getaway speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their business, which offers exclusive holiday experiences, is coping with the Covid-19 pandemic and what makes them such a unique choice.
What is ShowMax Pro? Find out more and decide if its right for you as live sport comes to streaming.