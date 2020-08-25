The World View - A US Police Shooting

Today with Kieno Kammies
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:19
Saldanha Municipality clean audit
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marius Koen - Langebaan Ward Councillor at ...
Guests
Marius Koen - Langebaan Ward Councillor at ...
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:41
S.A.tech firm raises $6 million to fund its international expansion.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
AG CIO says South African moving closer to debt death spiral
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 11:05
Road Accident Fund
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria
Guests
Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria
Today at 11:32
Is there space in the Cape Town coffee scene for Starbucks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Iain Evans
Guests
Iain Evans
Today at 11:45
Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:10
THREE SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR COVID - 19 UIF FRAUD AND MONEY LAUNDERING
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu - spokesperson at Hawks
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu
Guests
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu - spokesperson at Hawks
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu
Today at 12:15
Mayor condemns shooting at law enforcement officers, killing and wounding of children
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
Today at 12:23
STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - National consumer commission responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution
Today at 12:38
STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - ASATA esponds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 12:45
COVID-19 Financial Relief Update - Banking Assoc of SA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation / opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The cost of cancelling Eskom and moving off the grid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 15:40
Book interview: Lulu's story is "a tale of inspiration worth telling"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodney Brown - Parent to Lulu
Guests
Rodney Brown - Parent to Lulu
Today at 15:50
"The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Byers - Director/Founder
Guests
Isabel Byers - Director/Founder
Today at 16:10
City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What can we expect from a second wave of Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cheryl Cohen - Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.
Guests
Cheryl Cohen - Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.
Today at 17:20
Western Cape and PPE contracts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Tarryn Lamb hosts online music show called "Our Light"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarryn Lamb - former lead singer at BlackByrd
Guests
Tarryn Lamb - former lead singer at BlackByrd
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Imperial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
