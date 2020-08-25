Little boy killed in land fight

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:19
Saldanha Municipality clean audit
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marius Koen - Langebaan Ward Councillor at ...
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:41
S.A.tech firm raises $6 million to fund its international expansion.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
AG CIO says South African moving closer to debt death spiral
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 11:05
Road Accident Fund
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria
Today at 11:32
Is there space in the Cape Town coffee scene for Starbucks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Iain Evans
Today at 11:45
Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:10
THREE SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR COVID - 19 UIF FRAUD AND MONEY LAUNDERING
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu - spokesperson at Hawks
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu
Today at 12:15
Mayor condemns shooting at law enforcement officers, killing and wounding of children
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
Today at 12:23
STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - National consumer commission responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution
Today at 12:38
STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - ASATA esponds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 12:45
COVID-19 Financial Relief Update - Banking Assoc of SA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation / opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The cost of cancelling Eskom and moving off the grid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 15:40
Book interview: Lulu's story is "a tale of inspiration worth telling"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodney Brown - Parent to Lulu
Today at 15:50
"The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Byers - Director/Founder
Today at 16:10
City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What can we expect from a second wave of Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cheryl Cohen - Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.
Today at 17:20
Western Cape and PPE contracts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Tarryn Lamb hosts online music show called "Our Light"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarryn Lamb - former lead singer at BlackByrd
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Imperial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
8-year-old Elsies victim was 'behind the line where the police were stationed' Eslsies River community activist Imraahn Mukaddam describes shooting of Clarence Solomons during police and protesters conflict. 25 August 2020 10:02 AM
Justice Ministry mourns loss of Adv Hishaam Mohamed, laid to rest on Tuesday Member of Parliament Advocate Mohamed died of a heart attack suddenly on Monday at the age of 55. 25 August 2020 6:37 AM
SA still facing similar stories a year after Uyinene's death - family spokesman The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana says it's disheartening that young women are still dying at the hands of brutal men in South Afric... 24 August 2020 7:04 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
ANC NEC's Derek Hanekom says decisive action needs to go beyond Ramaphosa letter He says there are people within the ANC NEC who don't want such hard decisions taken and others that say this is make or break. 24 August 2020 1:56 PM
View all Politics
Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho. 25 August 2020 9:58 AM
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele. 24 August 2020 6:31 PM
View all Business
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Another black man shot by cops in USA while his kids watch from car Jacob Blake was reportedly shot 7 times in the back by police after he allegedly tried to break up a fight between two women. 25 August 2020 7:50 AM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Little boy killed in land fight

Little boy killed in land fight

25 August 2020 8:26 AM

Imraahn Mukaddam community activist talks to John Maytham about the fatal shooting of an eight-year-old boy as authorities tried to remove people from a plot of land they had allegedly illegally invaded.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Zola Nene cooks with Gordon Ramsay on NatGeo

25 August 2020 9:20 AM

Zola Nene at Celebrity Chef:

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is convalescent plasma therapy and how could it treat Covid-19?

25 August 2020 8:38 AM

John Maytham speaks to UCT's Prof Sean Wasserman about the effectiveness of plasma-derived therapy for Covid-19. The process involves taking blood plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients and infusing it into those still recovering from the illness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Checkers Little Garden is back

25 August 2020 8:12 AM

Checkers Little Garden is back. 24 new seedling kits to collect while stocks last. To find out how this promotion now empowers South African women we speak to Willie Peters, General Manager: Marketing at Checkers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A US Police Shooting

25 August 2020 7:55 AM

The New Zealand Mosque Killer a 4 day sentencing hearing has begun.
 
10 Covid-19 free countries all are approaching a metaphoric crossroads.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPS forensic labs backlog

25 August 2020 7:43 AM

The Democratic Alliance's Shadow Minister of Police Andrew Whitfield speaks to John Maytham about the 100 000 case backlog at the National Forensic Science Laboratories (NFSL) and how it impacts thousands of victims left waiting for justice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cyril's letter on climate change and SA's economy

25 August 2020 7:30 AM

Makoma Lekalakala, the Director of Earth Life Africa, reflectS on the Climate Change Bill in the light of an open letter written by the President on the importance of acting on climate change as it is entwined with our economy's recovery. Lekalakala won the internationally renowned 2018 Goldman Environmental Prize for the African region for her legal battle that saw the courts stop a 2017 Russian nuclear deal in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: Toyota's locally produced hybrid is a big deal

25 August 2020 7:13 AM

Toyota will soon manufacture hybrid cars in South Africa for South Africa. Lance Branquinho explains by this is a big deal.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports: Youth development stalled by lockdown measures

25 August 2020 6:40 AM

While most classes have resumed, most learners will still not be returning to taking part in extramural activities. John Maytham speaks to Duncan Crowie, the head of the youth development institute at Ajax Cape Town, about the impact this will have on the natural progression of talented youngsters.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

25 August 2020 6:36 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Another black man shot by cops in USA while his kids watch from car

World

Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market

Business Opinion

Justice Ministry mourns loss of Adv Hishaam Mohamed, laid to rest on Tuesday

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: State capture commission to hear further testimony on Bosasa

25 August 2020 10:19 AM

SA has had 611,450 COVID-19 infections with a recovery rate of 84%

25 August 2020 9:56 AM

0% blood-alcohol limit still possible, warns Mbalula

25 August 2020 9:25 AM

