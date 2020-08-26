Wednesday Panel - state of our filming industry

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:32
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Cathryn Reece
Cathryn Reece
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation and opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
BlackGirlMagic: the secret recipe for success in SA workplaces?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Dr Phumzile Mmope - Lecturer at University of Stellenbosch Business School - and contributor to 2020 Women's Report
Dr Phumzile Mmope - Lecturer at University of Stellenbosch Business School - and contributor to 2020 Women's Report
Today at 15:40
"The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Isabel Byers
Isabel Byers
Today at 15:50
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
What is the latest on Ace Magashule and the ANC?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Sanusha Naidu - Polical Analyst
Sanusha Naidu - Polical Analyst
Today at 16:20
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
UIF Ters benefit suspended again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Teboho Maruping - Commissioner at Unemployment Insurance Fund
Teboho Maruping - Commissioner at Unemployment Insurance Fund
Today at 17:20
What would it cost you to move off the grid and no longer be Eskom-dependant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:46
Top Male SA artists unite in concert for a worthy cause this Women's Month
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Lyle Ryan - LRI Productions CEO
Lyle Ryan - LRI Productions CEO
Today at 18:09
Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 18:48
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram says Covid-19 is leading to weak demand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Hall - CEO at Adcock Ingram
Andy Hall - CEO at Adcock Ingram
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Future of Mining
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Follow up about the elderly woman who was approached by a fraudster while she was paying for mall parking at pay machine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
