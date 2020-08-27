The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar | Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.
MP and longstanding member of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts(Scopa) Alf Lees responds to the snubbing of the committee by Eskom's board, who failed to show for a meeting to discuss outstanding matters related to the investigation into their COO; cases handed over to law enforcement agencies and contracts and lifestyle audits for 2018/2019.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Worsening floods a rising floodwater death toll in Afghanistan & Pakistan.
Life in space some interesting space bacteria research in Japan.
John Maytham speaks to Dr Gustav Muller, senior lecturer in the Department of Private Law at the University of Pretoria, about the recent judgement by the Western Cape High Court which found that the City of Cape Town had acted illegally by carrying out evictions and demolitions of what authorities had called "unoccupied dwellings" during the lockdown period.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University weighs in on the debate around the value and accuracy of antibody tests.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With so many people being cooped up at home since March, it is understandable that they want to de-stress and be pampered once more by going for a long massage or similar treatment offered by our many health spas. But are they taking the plunge? Joanne Lyons is the spa manager for the Spa at the Twelve Apostles and she spoke to John Maytham.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How will our filming sector recover from the halt in production brought on by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions? On this panel discussion John Maytham speaks to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith, who is heading the recovery plan on behalf of the city; Monica Rorvik, head of film and media promotion at Wesgro; and Handrie Basson, founder and CEO of Afrokaans Film and Television.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There have been repeated calls for certain corruption cases to be deemed a crime against humanity, as there have been a number of cases where corrupt officials have continued to abuse their positions during the Covid-19 pandemic. John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under LawLISTEN TO PODCAST