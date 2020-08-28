Dressmaker changes target market as weddings and matric balls cancelled

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Author Tony Park
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tony Park - at Author
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green - Binge Buddy
Today at 08:45
Is government short-cutting the EIA process for certain infrastructure projects?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Albi Modise - Head Of Communications at Department Environmental Affairs
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
US Republican Convention outcome
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:45
SA pastry chef makes it big in top Lisbon coffee shop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Hendrik Pretorius
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 12:23
Herman Mashaba's new political party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 12:27
Political analysis on new party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 12:40
MEC for human settlements to respond
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements at ...
Today at 12:45
BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lings Naidoo, Redflank: Director& Joint-Founder of the BeyondCOVID Initiative
Today at 12:52
The news week that was - KG
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kagiso Mokgadi
Today at 13:20
Norval Foundation to reopen, launches new collab with CT City Ballet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elana Brundyn
Today at 13:32
Daily Maverick 168 pilot launches tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness: Embarrassing health conditions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darren Dr Green - Doctor at ...
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Latest Local
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market. 28 August 2020 7:43 AM
Presidency denies speculation of third alcohol ban, but DA isn't buying it The Presidency says there is no truth to the rumour that government is looking to reintroduce an alcohol ban. 27 August 2020 7:14 PM
Judge made 'serious mistake' in call to prayer ruling says Pierre de Vos The case in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court recently dealt with another complaint regarding the Muslim call to prayer. 27 August 2020 6:03 PM
View all Local
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
'Anyone with evidence that I have benefited Beitbridge tender must come forward' Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has challenged anyone with evidence of her alleged corruption to come f... 27 August 2020 5:16 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry "We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld. 27 August 2020 3:26 PM
View all Business
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to driv... 27 August 2020 3:11 PM
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Dressmaker changes target market as weddings and matric balls cancelled

Dressmaker changes target market as weddings and matric balls cancelled

28 August 2020 6:40 AM

Dressmakers have lost a lot of the business they would have gotten from weddings and matric farewell balls, as a result of Covid-19 restriction. John Maytham speaks to dressmaker Natalia Trisolino, who managed to keep head above water by using her skills to cater for a different market.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View - An American-Russian Clash

28 August 2020 7:57 AM

A Coronavirus scare in India the entire Andamanese tribe has been tested.

A Missing masterpiece a Dutch painting’s been stolen for the 3rd time. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government makes MAC Covid-19 recommendations public

28 August 2020 7:34 AM

Azarrah Karrim of News24 speaks to John Maytham about the government finally making public the recommendations made to them by the Ministerial Advisory Committee on how to handle their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC in focus

28 August 2020 7:19 AM

Political analyst and research director at the Democracy and Governance Programme at UNISA Professor Lesiba Teffo speaks to John Maytham about the ANC NEC meeting which is expected to focus on how to deal with corruption in its ranks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa - Amapolisa

28 August 2020 6:51 AM

  This week on Everyday Xhosa, Qingqile Mdlulwa teaches John Maytham about the word “AMAPOLISA”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

28 August 2020 6:35 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New book features learner stories about coping with schooling under lockdown

27 August 2020 9:40 AM

Learning Under Lockdown features 400 essays from learners on how they've dealt with lockdown. Many of them are stories of determination. Emily O'Ryan co-compiled the anthology.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

27 August 2020 8:46 AM

Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar | Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anger as Eskom board snubs Scopa

27 August 2020 8:39 AM

MP and longstanding member of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts(Scopa) Alf Lees responds to the snubbing of the committee by Eskom's board, who failed to show for a meeting to discuss outstanding matters related to the investigation into their COO; cases handed over to law enforcement agencies and contracts and lifestyle audits for 2018/2019.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Riots In Wisconsin

27 August 2020 7:59 AM

Worsening floods a rising floodwater death toll in Afghanistan & Pakistan.
 
Life in space some interesting space bacteria research in Japan. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

