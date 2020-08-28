ANC NEC in focus

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Author Tony Park
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tony Park - at Author
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green - Binge Buddy
Today at 08:45
Is government short-cutting the EIA process for certain infrastructure projects?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Albi Modise - Head Of Communications at Department Environmental Affairs
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
US Republican Convention outcome
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:45
SA pastry chef makes it big in top Lisbon coffee shop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Hendrik Pretorius
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 12:23
Herman Mashaba's new political party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 12:27
Political analysis on new party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 12:40
MEC for human settlements to respond
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements at ...
Today at 12:45
BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lings Naidoo, Redflank: Director& Joint-Founder of the BeyondCOVID Initiative
Today at 12:52
The news week that was - KG
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kagiso Mokgadi
Today at 13:20
Norval Foundation to reopen, launches new collab with CT City Ballet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elana Brundyn
Today at 13:32
Daily Maverick 168 pilot launches tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness: Embarrassing health conditions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darren Dr Green - Doctor at ...
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
