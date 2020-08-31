Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:20
New DSTV channels
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yolisa Phahle - CEO at M-Net
Today at 11:32
#RideWithMe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:05
Clip: John Moodey has announced tearfully that he is resigning from the Democratic Alliance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:07
Analysis: John Moodey becomes the fourth person to leave the Democratic Alliance- is The party crumbling?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ongama Mtimka- Political Analyst
Today at 12:10
John Moodey resigns from the Democratic Alliance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:12
MP Bongani Bongo - will he stay or go?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomfanelo Cota - spokesperson at ANC caucus
Today at 12:15
John Moodley abandons battle for DA federal leadership position
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Moodley - Gauteng Provincial lawyer at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:15
MEC Maile reflects on key challenges experienced by municipalities during COVID-19 and presents an update on government’s support across municipalities.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ayanda Nyathi - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Spate of murders in Umzumbe municipality - mayor responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Londolo Zungu - Mayor at Umzumbe municipality
Today at 12:23
AUDITOR-GENERAL OF SOUTH AFRICA TO BRIEF THE MEDIA ON THE COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS AUDIT.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Is the ANC changing its position on farm murders? ISS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Gareth Newham
Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies
Today at 12:34
Restaurants not following compliance guidelines - Tourism Department responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
Today at 12:37
RASA on local restaurants not following compliance guideline
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Wendy Alberts
Today at 12:45
on the development of the Space Infrastructure Hub
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Val Munsami - Deputy Director General at Department Of Science And Technology
Dr Valanathan Munsami
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:10
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Riaan Cedras
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Dow Jones index
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: How a four month battle with RCS was resolved
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene's life in banking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
City implements strategy to help Cape Town's tourism sector bounce back The City of Cape Town, in partnership with Cape Town Tourism, has launched a strategy aimed at reviving the local tourism industry... 2 September 2020 11:29 AM
New book tells stories of women held in solitary confinement during apartheid Women in Solitary is the story of 4 women, their refusal to testify in the ‘Trial of 22’ in 1969 and their brutal detention. 2 September 2020 11:16 AM
[VIDEOS] Baboon whisperer leads Kataza home to Kommetjie, but HWS force him back Moving videos and images show relocated Kataza following Baboon Matters activist Jenni Trethowan through the Silvermine Reserve. 2 September 2020 10:56 AM
View all Local
'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!' "We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers," says Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN. 2 September 2020 9:08 AM
'Cape Town Civic Centre is a 100% smoke-free zone ' Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien says the City wants to lead by example during this policy window. 1 September 2020 1:36 PM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
View all Politics
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
Ka-ching! Recycler 'Packa-Ching' pays under-serviced communities to clean up The mobile recycling service operates in four provinces and aims to go national. The Money Show interviews Mandy Naudé. 1 September 2020 8:42 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer. 1 September 2020 11:10 AM
'Jürgen Schadeberg played such an important role in South African history' German-born South African photographer Jürgen Schadeberg died at the age 89 on Saturday. 1 September 2020 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA. 1 September 2020 12:41 PM
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
View all Entertainment
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
[WATCH] World's most expensive sheep sold for R8 million Double Diamond is his name and he sold at auction in Lanark, Scotland for 350,000 guineas which is around $490,000. 1 September 2020 10:30 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
View all Opinion

Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America

Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America

31 August 2020 8:37 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: Creativity of the ad industry put to the test by pandemic

2 September 2020 8:41 AM

The advertising sector is one of many which has been negatively affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic brought on by the various degrees of enforced lockdowns. On this week's Wednesday Panel , Refilwe Moloto speaks to a range of advertising executives to discuss the challenges and opportunities which have arisen during these testing times.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - President Trump In Kenosha

2 September 2020 8:02 AM

Mohammed cartoons a French magazine may be playing with fire. 

2 British sea rescues lucky escapes for a silly swimmer & a dozy dog. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Atlantic Seaboard arson victim is undeterred

2 September 2020 7:55 AM

We follow up with Peter Wagenaar whose car was petrol bombed during lock down after being intimidated by some members of the Atlantic Seaboard community. He turned it into a story of hope. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

2 September 2020 7:41 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Santam's Covid court battle

2 September 2020 7:32 AM

Nicolene Schoeman-Louw, the MD of Schoeman Law, talks to Refilwe Moloto about why the business interruption claims case brought against insurer Santam by their struggling business clients may not be a silver bullet.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

R500billion Covid relief package has not vanished down corruption hole

2 September 2020 7:24 AM

Gaye Davis speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Treasury's briefing to the standing committee on appropriations, and their view that the special R500billion Covid-19 relief package has not all vanished due to looting as some may believe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: CluedUpp

2 September 2020 7:04 AM

CluedUpp is back in Cape Town after having to cancel their last event due to the current situation. 

CluedUpp days are massive, outdoor quiz come murder-mystery events to play with friends or family. The first event of this kind was held at the Waterfront in December last year. And it appeared to be a hit. 
The next event has a 'Witchcraft & Wizardry' theme, clearly based on the adventures of a certain boy wizard from book and film fame. It's happening on the 10th of October, but it's best to get in early as numbers will be limited due to... the current situation. 

When Dominque Yon is not being the Youth Chaplaincy Events Coordinator at the Catholic Archdiocese of Cape Town, then she is a bok vir sports and adventure. She participated in CluedUpp Cape Town last year and shares some of her impressions for us to decide whether we want to sign up.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

2 September 2020 6:41 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does Remdesivir cost?

1 September 2020 8:42 AM

Refilwe follows up with Cipla pharmaceuticals Paul Miller about concerns raised over the price of Covid-19 drug, Remdesivir.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Dikgang Moseneke book

1 September 2020 8:27 AM

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke shares an insider's view on the judiciary in his new book 'All Rise'. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Baboon whisperer leads Kataza home to Kommetjie, but HWS force him back

Local

You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app

Business Lifestyle

'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'

Local Business Politics

CoCT files for leave to appeal evictions ruling

2 September 2020 10:57 AM

Didiza: Govt has always been concerned about rural safety, farm killings

2 September 2020 10:29 AM

Nathaniel Julies’ parents ‘hopeful’ for justice after arrests of cops

2 September 2020 10:25 AM

