Ndifuna Ukwazi win Tafelberg land sale case

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB Feature Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:32 World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:45 Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 12:10 MP Bongani Bongo - will he stay or go? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Pemmy Majodina

125 125

Today at 12:16 Post ANC NEC meeting analysis The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.

Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

125 125

Today at 12:37 Covid-19 vaccine trials The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Linda - Gail Bekker - Head Of The Desmond Tutu Hiv Centre at UCT

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker - Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

125 125

Today at 12:40 Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty

Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal

125 125

Today at 12:45 City working towards a smoke-free environment The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zahid Badroodien

Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 12:52 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch - artist Razia Myers creates in response to lockdown Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Razia Myers

125 125

Today at 13:31 Restaurants failing to adhere to lockdown regulations Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

125 125

Today at 13:39 Travel - Expats returning to South Africa under stringent conditions Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Leetasha Govender

125 125

Today at 14:40 Update on Cafda bookstore and damages suffered by the storm Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music - Arabic Piano Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

DJ Sbahle

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

125 125

Today at 18:39 Old Mutual interim financial results are severely affected by Covid-19 and the group prepares itself worsening mortality claims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125