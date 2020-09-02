The Social Rundown

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW:Dep Min of Labour on what now for UIF?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Boitumelo Moloi - Dep. Min. of Employment and Labour
Today at 07:20
DA holds policy conference as it faces another internal battle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze - Lecturer In Dept Of Political at Unisa
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Hope with Every Step - Running 600km to fight child hunger
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kabelo Mabelane
Peteni Kuzwayo
Today at 08:21
Reminder to take part in Santa Shoebox Project
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debbie Zelezniak - CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project
Today at 08:45
Actor received R5 from the UIF
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adrian Galley - Actor, Screenwriter and Journalist at ...
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 10:08
International news - Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
How to keep your fibre going during loadshedding
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 10:45
Renewable energy body says it can fix the power crisis
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wido Schnabel
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Update on Comair business rescue, domestic and international flights
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 12:40
The ‘NEVER AGAIN’ Association notes surge in racism at stadiums
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Melvill & Moon - high end safari luggage, campaign furniture, and handmade canvas & leather safari accessories
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Melvill - MD at Melvill & Moon
Latest Local
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts. 3 September 2020 6:38 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil... 2 September 2020 12:44 PM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
Everyday Xhosa: INCWAD

4 September 2020 6:58 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent  at Everyday Xhosa.

Nomu brings the Lockdown #LoveIn

4 September 2020 6:47 AM

Paul Raphaely and the NOMU team have a new initiative called Lockdown #LoveIn, aiming to help up and coming businesses through their network.  

The Social Rundown

4 September 2020 6:42 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

Eskom's dim future and huge debt trap

3 September 2020 8:39 AM

Energy policy and investment specialist, Prof Anton Eberhard talks to Refilwe Moloto about Eskom's massive debt challenge, and why it could mean loadshedding beyond 2022.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

3 September 2020 8:35 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

The World View - Russia’s Poison Plot

3 September 2020 8:20 AM

The honey bee treatment an amazing link to helping breast cancer patients.

Jet pack man a US investigation into a guy buzzing aircraft at LAX. 

 

#IFQSAT:

3 September 2020 7:43 AM
Has our winter rainfall been decent in terms of actual data?

3 September 2020 7:36 AM

Cape Town's supply dams have now collectively passed the 90% mark and this is welcome news given the situation the region has been facing over the past few years. But before the winter rains came, forecasters were not optimistic about the outlook - so what conditions led to better rains arriving? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston from UCT's Climate Systems Analysis group.

UIF chaos as Commissioner suspended

3 September 2020 7:23 AM

The DA's Shadow Minister for Employment and Labour, Michael Cardo, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the suspension of the UIF Commissioner and some of his senior staff after the Auditor General discovered a shocking lack of financial controls in their disbursement of funds.

Trendspotting Thursdays: Burnout

3 September 2020 6:57 AM

A growing percentage of workers across various sectors are saying they are being overworked and having to push themselves to a point of “burnout”. In May 2019 the World Health Organisation recognised burnout as an occupational health phenomenon, and one can only assume that the situation has escalated in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This week on Trendspotting Thursdays, Ryan McFadyen looks at ways in which burnout is being addressed.

