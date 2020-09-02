Santam's Covid court battle

Nicolene Schoeman-Louw, the MD of Schoeman Law, talks to Refilwe Moloto about why the business interruption claims case brought against insurer Santam by their struggling business clients may not be a silver bullet.
The advertising sector is one of many which has been negatively affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic brought on by the various degrees of enforced lockdowns. On this week's Wednesday Panel , Refilwe Moloto speaks to a range of advertising executives to discuss the challenges and opportunities which have arisen during these testing times.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We follow up with Peter Wagenaar whose car was petrol bombed during lock down after being intimidated by some members of the Atlantic Seaboard community. He turned it into a story of hope.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gaye Davis speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Treasury's briefing to the standing committee on appropriations, and their view that the special R500billion Covid-19 relief package has not all vanished due to looting as some may believe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CluedUpp is back in Cape Town after having to cancel their last event due to the current situation.
CluedUpp days are massive, outdoor quiz come murder-mystery events to play with friends or family. The first event of this kind was held at the Waterfront in December last year. And it appeared to be a hit.
The next event has a 'Witchcraft & Wizardry' theme, clearly based on the adventures of a certain boy wizard from book and film fame. It's happening on the 10th of October, but it's best to get in early as numbers will be limited due to... the current situation.
When Dominque Yon is not being the Youth Chaplaincy Events Coordinator at the Catholic Archdiocese of Cape Town, then she is a bok vir sports and adventure. She participated in CluedUpp Cape Town last year and shares some of her impressions for us to decide whether we want to sign up.
Refilwe follows up with Cipla pharmaceuticals Paul Miller about concerns raised over the price of Covid-19 drug, Remdesivir.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke shares an insider's view on the judiciary in his new book 'All Rise'.LISTEN TO PODCAST