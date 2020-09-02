CluedUpp is back in Cape Town after having to cancel their last event due to the current situation.



CluedUpp days are massive, outdoor quiz come murder-mystery events to play with friends or family. The first event of this kind was held at the Waterfront in December last year. And it appeared to be a hit.

The next event has a 'Witchcraft & Wizardry' theme, clearly based on the adventures of a certain boy wizard from book and film fame. It's happening on the 10th of October, but it's best to get in early as numbers will be limited due to... the current situation.



When Dominque Yon is not being the Youth Chaplaincy Events Coordinator at the Catholic Archdiocese of Cape Town, then she is a bok vir sports and adventure. She participated in CluedUpp Cape Town last year and shares some of her impressions for us to decide whether we want to sign up.

