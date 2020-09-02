Atlantic Seaboard arson victim is undeterred

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on the case study of a guest house owner whose investments equal her bond. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
Stubbing out smoking in CPT's public buildings as city eyes smoke-free status City officials said they wanted to set an example for all residents in promoting a smoke-free lifestyle and workplace. 2 September 2020 5:57 PM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show. 2 September 2020 6:54 PM
Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC "However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela. 2 September 2020 2:26 PM
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn. 2 September 2020 12:07 PM
'Advertising sector must be frontline workers for our economy and create demand' Refilwe Moloto hosts a panel discussion with a range of advertising executives about how the industry has had to rethink things. 2 September 2020 11:43 AM
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer. 1 September 2020 11:10 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil... 2 September 2020 12:44 PM
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women. 2 September 2020 12:09 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA. 1 September 2020 12:41 PM
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Atlantic Seaboard arson victim is undeterred

Atlantic Seaboard arson victim is undeterred

2 September 2020 7:55 AM

We follow up with Peter Wagenaar whose car was petrol bombed during lock down after being intimidated by some members of the Atlantic Seaboard community. He turned it into a story of hope. 


Wednesday Panel: Creativity of the ad industry put to the test by pandemic

2 September 2020 8:41 AM

The advertising sector is one of many which has been negatively affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic brought on by the various degrees of enforced lockdowns. On this week's Wednesday Panel , Refilwe Moloto speaks to a range of advertising executives to discuss the challenges and opportunities which have arisen during these testing times.

The World View - President Trump In Kenosha

2 September 2020 8:02 AM

Mohammed cartoons a French magazine may be playing with fire. 

2 British sea rescues lucky escapes for a silly swimmer & a dozy dog. 

#IFQSAT:

2 September 2020 7:41 AM
Santam's Covid court battle

2 September 2020 7:32 AM

Nicolene Schoeman-Louw, the MD of Schoeman Law, talks to Refilwe Moloto about why the business interruption claims case brought against insurer Santam by their struggling business clients may not be a silver bullet.

R500billion Covid relief package has not vanished down corruption hole

2 September 2020 7:24 AM

Gaye Davis speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Treasury's briefing to the standing committee on appropriations, and their view that the special R500billion Covid-19 relief package has not all vanished due to looting as some may believe.

Wanderlust Wednesday: CluedUpp

2 September 2020 7:04 AM

CluedUpp is back in Cape Town after having to cancel their last event due to the current situation. 

CluedUpp days are massive, outdoor quiz come murder-mystery events to play with friends or family. The first event of this kind was held at the Waterfront in December last year. And it appeared to be a hit. 
The next event has a 'Witchcraft & Wizardry' theme, clearly based on the adventures of a certain boy wizard from book and film fame. It's happening on the 10th of October, but it's best to get in early as numbers will be limited due to... the current situation. 

When Dominque Yon is not being the Youth Chaplaincy Events Coordinator at the Catholic Archdiocese of Cape Town, then she is a bok vir sports and adventure. She participated in CluedUpp Cape Town last year and shares some of her impressions for us to decide whether we want to sign up.

The Social Rundown

2 September 2020 6:41 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

What does Remdesivir cost?

1 September 2020 8:42 AM

Refilwe follows up with Cipla pharmaceuticals Paul Miller about concerns raised over the price of Covid-19 drug, Remdesivir.

New Dikgang Moseneke book

1 September 2020 8:27 AM

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke shares an insider's view on the judiciary in his new book 'All Rise'. 

AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement

Business Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Baboon whisperer walks Kataza up Silvermine, but locals report HWS push him back

Local

Former FS Agri CFO: I didn’t ask if Paras was qualified to deliver Estina farm

2 September 2020 8:46 PM

DA in Gauteng appoints Msimanga as party’s acting provincial leader

2 September 2020 8:39 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Sun will come out to play in most parts of SA

2 September 2020 8:11 PM

