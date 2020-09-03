UIF chaos as Commissioner suspended

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Nehawu members to meet at Union Buildings as day of action set to go ahead
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson
Today at 12:10
EWN reporters monitor the NEHAWU protest action from the ground.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:12
Agsa's Covid audit report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu - Auditor-General at ...
Today at 12:15
Clip: "I can confirm that I went for a private dinner and not the 'Break your Leg' birthday party that was said by Mr Agrizzi" - Nomvula Mokonyane.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Police launch COVID-19 quarantine/isolation site for members - SAPS explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Spokesperson at Saps
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo
Today at 12:23
Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane back at Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Police launch COVID-19 quarantine/isolation site for members - SAPU responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oscar Skommere - National Spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Oscar Skommere - Spokesperson at South African Police Union
Today at 12:34
Is the ANC changing its position on farm murders? ISS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies
Gareth Newham
Today at 12:37
Farm murders are a threat to food security and could not be seen as a normal crime - FF plus contends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pieter Groenewald
Today at 12:37
Mkhwebane, Sars to square off (again), this time in ConCourt
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:40
mary metcalfe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof. Mary Metcalfe
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Senior Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg at Wits University
Prof Mary Metcalfe
Today at 12:41
Third officer linked to Nathaniel Julies appears in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: SA launches free Covid-19 contact tracing app
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
Ailing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and activist Jacob Ngarivhume finally granted bail
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Ban the Bag: Greenpeace Africa implores the public to comment on plastic regulations.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Angelo Louw, Plastics Lead for Greenpeace Africa
Today at 12:56
Tennis Update: Naomi Osaka sails into US Open 3rd round
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bruce Davidson- Tennis Analyst and Promoter
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Recycling designer clothing with Maven Collection
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Teri-Fay Madduff
Jane McNamara
Today at 13:50
The Clothing bank
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Gilmore
Today at 14:07
Advice - DIY / Personal Finance
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Niveshen Governer cell
Today at 14:50
Music - Steezies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
George Kypros
Today at 18:09
Short term insurer, Santam;s finances reeling from the effects from hard lock down claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Truworths results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Mark - CEO at Truworths
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - I just agreed to take a retrenchment package. What must I do?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Pivot. What does it mean, how to do it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Farm attacks not motivated by race says Agri SA The African National Congress (ANC) has warned against labelling farm attacks and the murders of farmers as "white genocide". 3 September 2020 11:17 AM
'If anything goes wrong it is the baboons who are criminalised' Jenni Trethowan Activist Jenni Trethowan from Baboon Matters says City by-laws are needed so residents understand their role in what's happening. 3 September 2020 10:55 AM
View all Local
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
View all Politics
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show. 2 September 2020 6:54 PM
View all Business
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer. 1 September 2020 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
View all Sport
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil... 2 September 2020 12:44 PM
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women. 2 September 2020 12:09 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all Entertainment
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA. 1 September 2020 12:41 PM
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
UIF chaos as Commissioner suspended

UIF chaos as Commissioner suspended

3 September 2020 7:23 AM

The DA's Shadow Minister for Employment and Labour, Michael Cardo, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the suspension of the UIF Commissioner and some of his senior staff after the Auditor General discovered a shocking lack of financial controls in their disbursement of funds.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Eskom's dim future and huge debt trap

3 September 2020 8:39 AM

Energy policy and investment specialist, Prof Anton Eberhard talks to Refilwe Moloto about Eskom's massive debt challenge, and why it could mean loadshedding beyond 2022.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

3 September 2020 8:35 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Russia’s Poison Plot

3 September 2020 8:20 AM

The honey bee treatment an amazing link to helping breast cancer patients.

Jet pack man a US investigation into a guy buzzing aircraft at LAX. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

3 September 2020 7:43 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Has our winter rainfall been decent in terms of actual data?

3 September 2020 7:36 AM

Cape Town's supply dams have now collectively passed the 90% mark and this is welcome news given the situation the region has been facing over the past few years. But before the winter rains came, forecasters were not optimistic about the outlook - so what conditions led to better rains arriving? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston from UCT's Climate Systems Analysis group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays: Burnout

3 September 2020 6:57 AM

A growing percentage of workers across various sectors are saying they are being overworked and having to push themselves to a point of “burnout”. In May 2019 the World Health Organisation recognised burnout as an occupational health phenomenon, and one can only assume that the situation has escalated in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This week on Trendspotting Thursdays, Ryan McFadyen looks at ways in which burnout is being addressed.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

3 September 2020 6:41 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel: Creativity of the ad industry put to the test by pandemic

2 September 2020 8:41 AM

The advertising sector is one of many which has been negatively affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic brought on by the various degrees of enforced lockdowns. On this week's Wednesday Panel , Refilwe Moloto speaks to a range of advertising executives to discuss the challenges and opportunities which have arisen during these testing times.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - President Trump In Kenosha

2 September 2020 8:02 AM

Mohammed cartoons a French magazine may be playing with fire. 

2 British sea rescues lucky escapes for a silly swimmer & a dozy dog. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'If anything goes wrong it is the baboons who are criminalised' Jenni Trethowan

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all

Business Opinion Politics

Gauteng municipalities struggling to attract skilled senior managers – Maile

3 September 2020 11:49 AM

Zikalala's uMthwalume visit is meaningless, says IFP

3 September 2020 11:25 AM

Labour Dept says in process of recovering money fraudulently paid from TERS fund

3 September 2020 11:10 AM

