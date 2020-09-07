Understanding the dynamics behind footballer trading

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:05
Clip: Clicks response over hair advertisements & EFF shutting down Clicks stores
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:08
We track protests happening around the country: EFF pickets outside Click stores after racist hair advert.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kayleen Morgan- Ewn Reporter
Guests
Kayleen Morgan- Ewn Reporter
125
Today at 12:10
EFF aims to close Clicks stores today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vuyani Pambo
Guests
Vuyani Pambo
125
Today at 12:15
Is the judiciary in crisis?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
125
Today at 12:15
Who's sitting at the table: Who gets to make the big decisions when it comes to diversity in Advertising.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masego Motsogi (Managing Director, Grid Worldwide)
Guests
Masego Motsogi (Managing Director, Grid Worldwide)
125
Today at 12:23
Analysis on the DA's weekend policy conference
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
125
Today at 12:23
DA unpacks outcomes of the weekend's Policy Conference
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
125
Today at 12:27
DA's weekend policy conference
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gwen Ngwenya - Coo at Sa Irr
Gwen Ngwenya - COO at SA Institute of Race Relations
Guests
Gwen Ngwenya - Coo at Sa Irr
Gwen Ngwenya - COO at SA Institute of Race Relations
125
Today at 12:27
State Capture Commission hears of corruption allegations at Eskom.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:37
Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) appoints Rasool as chairman
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Ebrahim Rassol - Head of ANC Western Cape Elections at Rsa
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Ebrahim Rassol - Head of ANC Western Cape Elections at Rsa
125
Today at 12:37
Scopa assesses Beitbridge border fence
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa- SCOPA Chairperson.
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa- SCOPA Chairperson.
125
Today at 12:40
Pioneer Foods recalls a batch of Liqui fruit Red Grape Still 330ml cans - NCC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution
125
Today at 12:41
Clip: and the Mia joins us to talk about how Sanral lost over R640m in revenue during hard lockdown.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:45
Can YOU help District Six museum keep their doors open?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischene Julius - Acting director at District Six Museum
Guests
Chrischene Julius - Acting director at District Six Museum
125
Today at 12:45
FORMER CEO OF MANDELA FOUNDATION, ACHMAT DANGOR, PASSES AWAY AGED 72
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sello Hatang- Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.
Guests
Sello Hatang- Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.
125
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk: Afriforums threatens legal action against Cricket SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal
125
Today at 12:52
Pioneer Foods intends recalling a batch of grape juice.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
125
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap: Kaizer Chiefs, Djokovic, F1...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Gate 69 reopening this week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christopher Dudgeon
Guests
Christopher Dudgeon
125
Today at 13:40
Food - Secret Eats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melanie Burke
Guests
Melanie Burke
125
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Who is responsible for the health and safety of the common place in a medical practice?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys
Kirstie Haslam
Guests
Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys
Kirstie Haslam
125
Today at 14:40
Pioneer Foods recalls batch of Liqui Fruit cans after Glass bits found in drink
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
125
Today at 14:50
Music - Kayleigh Bell
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kayleigh Bell
Guests
Kayleigh Bell
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 19:08
The history of corruption in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
125
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Lead from the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking Into Breakthrough Growth by Mark W. Johnson and Josh Suskewicz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays : Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thandi Ntuli - Jazz musician at ...
Guests
Thandi Ntuli - Jazz musician at ...
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up