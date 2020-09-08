Gardening centres show green shoots after lockdown

Stodels boss Nick Stodel speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their business is coping as they emerge from lockdown.
Nafiz Modack has been accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town which has now been extended to small restaurants, coffee shops and corner bars in the city centre. The allegation was made on the show by Randolf Jorberg of the Long Street Association. Refilwe Moloto afforded Nafiz Modack right of reply.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Let’s go back to work a surprising plea from the boss of Netflix.
The Prince & us Paupers Harry has reimbursed taxpayers‘ money.
Ferial Haffajee takes Refilwe Moloto through the testimony of former Eskom CEO, Tshediso Matona, at the Zondo Commission, where he lifted the lid on Jacob Zuma's involvement in his removal and replacement by Brian Molefe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Phillip Taaibosch, president of the SA National Taxi Council shares his testimony at the taxi commission with Refilwe Moloto as the body count continues to rise, despite government efforts to formalise the sector.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Your phone can be used to contact trace those exposed to Covid-19. The government has released an app to do just that. Can we trust them with our information?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Your company should still be taking care of morale and mental health, even if you work from home. Team Pause can help.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Anonymous caller says extortion is rife all over Cape Town including in townships.LISTEN TO PODCAST