The Social Rundown: Keeping up with the kancellation

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:45
Sheep will never rule the world
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Wijnberg - CEO at Fetola
Today at 11:05
Intelligent CCTV surveilance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andre Truter - Mayco Member for Safety and Security Saldanha Bay Municipalty
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Roberts
Today at 11:32
Music: Swans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janine Parker
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury- ‘Covid has scrambled the game of business and our personal playing fields’.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Caster Semenya loses appeal bid to Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland’s decision
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nathi Mthethwa - Minister at Department Of Arts And Culture
Today at 12:15
SA economy did NOT shrink by 51 percent
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:23
Nahemia Classen
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phillip Bam - Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Police Forum
Phillip Bam2
Today at 12:27
Koeberg lifeplan extension
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter Becker - Consumer Advocate & Spokesperson at Topic
Today at 12:37
Long street protection rackets
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 12:40
Nicro responds to RESUMPTION OF INMATE VISITS IN CORRECTIONAL CENTRES AND REMAND DETENTION FACILITIES
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Spectrum release delayed until 2021 by SA telecoms regulator
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
SA book fair
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elitha Van Der Sandt - CEO at South African Book Development Council
Elitha van der Sandt
Elitha van der Sandt, CEO of the South African Book Development Council
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Growthpoint results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
Today at 19:08
Skype: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Whitaker
Latest Local
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country. 9 September 2020 10:08 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 9 September 2020 9:44 AM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
View all Local
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says there is a lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings. 8 September 2020 8:45 AM
Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Afr... 7 September 2020 1:07 PM
View all Politics
Customer service in the digital age. Are consumer complaints being heard? Refilwe Moloto talks to digital strategist Matty Maivha and BPSA's Gareth Pritchard who has been setting u call centres for years. 9 September 2020 9:21 AM
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA? 'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:29 PM
Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'? It's been a good year for Shoprite despite lockdown restrictions. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 8 September 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment. 8 September 2020 1:13 PM
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated' Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle. 8 September 2020 11:36 AM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Social Rundown: Keeping up with the kancellation

The Social Rundown: Keeping up with the kancellation

9 September 2020 6:29 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: Customer Service

9 September 2020 8:51 AM

Guest:Matty Maivha Digital Strategist and Gareth Pritchard | CEO at Business Process Enabling SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The India & China Border Scrap

9 September 2020 8:22 AM

Racism pressure on US police 2 police chiefs have had to quit.

American wild fire rescues as the fires in California continue.
 
Missing on the moors an 80 year old vanished in the wilds of Yorkshire. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

9 September 2020 8:21 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Citrus sector scores new export destination

9 September 2020 7:37 AM

South Africa is the second-largest exporter of citrus fruit in the world after Spain, and has been able to not just weather the Covid-19 storm, but also benefitted from the increase in international prices. A new deal will see South Africa exporting citrus to the Phillippines after 11 years since negotiations commenced. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

You might want to emigrate, but your money may not be allowed to

9 September 2020 7:23 AM

If the government has its way then no one emigrating from South Africa may have access to their pension funds for 3 years. Joon Chong from Webber Wentzel weighs in.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesdays - when can we start planning for our next international trip?

9 September 2020 7:04 AM

Many people had to postpone their travel plans as a result of the lockdowns imposed all over the world in response to the spread of Covid-19, but as things start to "normalise" again, people are asking when they can start making travel arrangements again. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Travelstart's John Friel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day

9 September 2020 6:38 AM

Vivien Lourens started the FAS Information Centre, and has been fighting for years to educate people about the irreversible condition. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto as we mark International Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day.
*stats from Western Cape government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gardening centres show green shoots after lockdown

8 September 2020 11:54 AM

Stodels boss Nick Stodel speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their business is coping as they emerge from lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nafiz Modack responds to allegations made against him

8 September 2020 8:29 AM

Nafiz Modack has been accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town which has now been extended to small restaurants, coffee shops and corner bars in the city centre. The allegation was made on the show by Randolf Jorberg of the Long Street Association. Refilwe Moloto afforded Nafiz Modack right of reply. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff

Business Local

Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP

Business

You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to

Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Tsotsi continues with testimony on Eskom at Zondo Inquiry

9 September 2020 9:54 AM

Only 4% of Alex residents paying for electricity - City Power

9 September 2020 9:15 AM

Statistician-General Maluleka unsure whether economy will improve in near future

9 September 2020 9:08 AM

