Wanderlust Wednesdays - when can we start planning for our next international trip?

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
Jonathon Cherry talk Tech & Innovation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:32
We need to mix up the kind of exercise we are doing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
Today at 12:10
Does the WC need to have its own inquiry into the taxi violence?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:15
Andile Lungisa heads to the Concourt regarding the 2016 incident
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andile Lungisa - Chairperson at National Youth Development Agency
Today at 12:23
How does Section 139 interventions affect political delivery?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser
Today at 12:27
Did the EFF achieve something with clicks?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:34
Longer with Lester: Louis Bosch tease
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Dark kitchens and how changes in the food industry is dovetailing with the rise in business parks?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rael Levitt - Entrepreneur at Private Practise
Today at 12:45
Hangberg Walking Tours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roscoe Jacobs - Hangberg Community Activist at Community Activist
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Kristen Buttress exchanged her nurses scrubs for ice cream scoops
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristen Butrress
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Impact of solar towers on birds has investigated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
HP van Heerden - MSc in Conservation Ecology graduate from Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:40
New Book: Prisoner 913 by Riaan de Villiers, and Jan-Ad Stemmet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Riaan de Villiers - co-author of the book
Today at 15:50
Tsogo Sun giveaway!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Van Rooyen - Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotel
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Vicky Sampson - Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician and host of Just The Hits
Today at 17:20
Coloured Mentality launches website Until We Remember
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kelly-Eve Koopman - writer and multidisciplinary creative
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole - I Can See My House From Here (Livestream) - 11 Sept at 7pm!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole: - Musician
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Missibaba, a luxury accessories label making unique statement leather handbags and accessories
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chloe Townsend - Owner at Missibaba
