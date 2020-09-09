Wanderlust Wednesdays - when can we start planning for our next international trip?

Today at 11:05 Jonathon Cherry talk Tech & Innovation Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 11:32 We need to mix up the kind of exercise we are doing Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport

Today at 12:10 Does the WC need to have its own inquiry into the taxi violence? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

Today at 12:15 Andile Lungisa heads to the Concourt regarding the 2016 incident The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Andile Lungisa - Chairperson at National Youth Development Agency

Today at 12:23 How does Section 139 interventions affect political delivery? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Jaap de Visser

Today at 12:27 Did the EFF achieve something with clicks? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

Today at 12:34 Longer with Lester: Louis Bosch tease The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:40 Dark kitchens and how changes in the food industry is dovetailing with the rise in business parks? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rael Levitt - Entrepreneur at Private Practise

Today at 12:45 Hangberg Walking Tours The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Roscoe Jacobs - Hangberg Community Activist at Community Activist

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Kristen Buttress exchanged her nurses scrubs for ice cream scoops Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kristen Butrress

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 The Impact of solar towers on birds has investigated Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

HP van Heerden - MSc in Conservation Ecology graduate from Stellenbosch University

Today at 15:40 New Book: Prisoner 913 by Riaan de Villiers, and Jan-Ad Stemmet Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Riaan de Villiers - co-author of the book

Today at 15:50 Tsogo Sun giveaway! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Van Rooyen - Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotel

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 An hour with Vicky Sampson - Just the Hits Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Vicky Sampson - Musician and host of Just The Hits

Today at 17:20 Coloured Mentality launches website Until We Remember Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kelly-Eve Koopman - writer and multidisciplinary creative

Today at 17:46 Matthew Mole - I Can See My House From Here (Livestream) - 11 Sept at 7pm! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Matthew Mole: - Musician

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

