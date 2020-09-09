The World View - The India & China Border Scrap

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:45
Sheep will never rule the world
Today with Kieno Kammies
Catherine Wijnberg - CEO at Fetola
Today at 11:05
Intelligent CCTV surveilance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Andre Truter - Mayco Member for Safety and Security Saldanha Bay Municipalty
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Brandon Roberts
Today at 11:32
Music: Swans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Janine Parker
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury- ‘Covid has scrambled the game of business and our personal playing fields’.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Caster Semenya loses appeal bid to Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland’s decision
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nathi Mthethwa - Minister at Department Of Arts And Culture
Today at 12:15
SA economy did NOT shrink by 51 percent
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:23
Nahemia Classen
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Phillip Bam - Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Police Forum
Today at 12:27
Koeberg lifeplan extension
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Peter Becker - Consumer Advocate & Spokesperson at Topic
Today at 12:37
Long street protection rackets
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Caryn Dolley
Today at 12:40
Nicro responds to RESUMPTION OF INMATE VISITS IN CORRECTIONAL CENTRES AND REMAND DETENTION FACILITIES
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Spectrum release delayed until 2021 by SA telecoms regulator
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
SA book fair
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Elitha Van Der Sandt - CEO at South African Book Development Council
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Growthpoint results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
Today at 19:08
Skype: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Kim Whitaker
