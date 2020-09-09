Wednesday Panel: Customer Service

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine trial paused after participant falls ill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today at 17:20
Boris's threat to pass a no-deal bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 17:46
False Bay’s apex predators are fleeing from the area - why?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leigh de-Necker - marine biologist, aquarist and commercial diver at the Two Oceans Aquarium.
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Growthpoint results - is the office dead and what is happening in shopping malls?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
Today at 18:48
Former Shapeshifter Luno, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has been acquired by Digital Currency Group in New York
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcus Swanepoel - CEO at Luno
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Smart Homes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Unwanted payment holidays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Pivoting as a tourism entrepreneur
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Founder at Ubuntu Beds
Latest Local
How tough is it for local natural hair products to get on the shelves at Clicks? The retailer has made a commitment to do more to support local hair care brands following calls from some to boycott its stores. 9 September 2020 4:44 PM
Covid-19 food insecurity has laid the foundations for a society of violent kids Research has shown that healthy brain development relies, in part, on the intake of certain key nutrients like zinc and iron. 9 September 2020 4:05 PM
Tutu and his wife unharmed after fire damages Hermanus home Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu are in good spirits after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage... 9 September 2020 2:40 PM
View all Local
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been criticised for brushing off the harassment of an eNCA reporter who was manhandled by party member... 9 September 2020 4:15 PM
[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall A 52-year-old woman was allegedly stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems. 9 September 2020 10:59 AM
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
View all Politics
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country. 9 September 2020 10:08 AM
Customer service in the digital age. Are consumer complaints being heard? Refilwe Moloto talks to digital strategist Matty Maivha and CapeBPO's Gareth Pritchard who has been setting u call centres for yea... 9 September 2020 9:21 AM
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA? 'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:29 PM
View all Business
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video Parents being urged to keep their children off the popular social media platform while it attempts to remove the graphic video. 9 September 2020 11:23 AM
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment. 8 September 2020 1:13 PM
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated' Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle. 8 September 2020 11:36 AM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Wednesday Panel: Customer Service

Wednesday Panel: Customer Service

9 September 2020 8:51 AM

Guest:Matty Maivha Digital Strategist and Gareth Pritchard | CEO at CapeBPO


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

The World View - The India & China Border Scrap

9 September 2020 8:22 AM

Racism pressure on US police 2 police chiefs have had to quit.

American wild fire rescues as the fires in California continue.
 
Missing on the moors an 80 year old vanished in the wilds of Yorkshire. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

9 September 2020 8:21 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Citrus sector scores new export destination

9 September 2020 7:37 AM

South Africa is the second-largest exporter of citrus fruit in the world after Spain, and has been able to not just weather the Covid-19 storm, but also benefitted from the increase in international prices. A new deal will see South Africa exporting citrus to the Phillippines after 11 years since negotiations commenced. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

You might want to emigrate, but your money may not be allowed to

9 September 2020 7:23 AM

If the government has its way then no one emigrating from South Africa may have access to their pension funds for 3 years. Joon Chong from Webber Wentzel weighs in.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesdays - when can we start planning for our next international trip?

9 September 2020 7:04 AM

Many people had to postpone their travel plans as a result of the lockdowns imposed all over the world in response to the spread of Covid-19, but as things start to "normalise" again, people are asking when they can start making travel arrangements again. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Travelstart's John Friel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day

9 September 2020 6:38 AM

Vivien Lourens started the FAS Information Centre, and has been fighting for years to educate people about the irreversible condition. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto as we mark International Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day.
*stats from Western Cape government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown: Keeping up with the kancellation

9 September 2020 6:29 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gardening centres show green shoots after lockdown

8 September 2020 11:54 AM

Stodels boss Nick Stodel speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their business is coping as they emerge from lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nafiz Modack responds to allegations made against him

8 September 2020 8:29 AM

Nafiz Modack has been accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town which has now been extended to small restaurants, coffee shops and corner bars in the city centre. The allegation was made on the show by Randolf Jorberg of the Long Street Association. Refilwe Moloto afforded Nafiz Modack right of reply. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims

Politics

You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to

Politics Lifestyle

Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Provinces ask for national govt's help in addressing municipalities’ Eskom debt

9 September 2020 4:50 PM

Eskom cancels stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday afternoon

9 September 2020 4:08 PM

Trump to announce US troop withdrawals from Iraq, Afghanistan

9 September 2020 3:02 PM

