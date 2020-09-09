Wednesday Panel: Customer Service

Racism pressure on US police 2 police chiefs have had to quit.
American wild fire rescues as the fires in California continue.
Missing on the moors an 80 year old vanished in the wilds of Yorkshire.
South Africa is the second-largest exporter of citrus fruit in the world after Spain, and has been able to not just weather the Covid-19 storm, but also benefitted from the increase in international prices. A new deal will see South Africa exporting citrus to the Phillippines after 11 years since negotiations commenced. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers Association.LISTEN TO PODCAST
If the government has its way then no one emigrating from South Africa may have access to their pension funds for 3 years. Joon Chong from Webber Wentzel weighs in.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Many people had to postpone their travel plans as a result of the lockdowns imposed all over the world in response to the spread of Covid-19, but as things start to "normalise" again, people are asking when they can start making travel arrangements again. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Travelstart's John Friel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Vivien Lourens started the FAS Information Centre, and has been fighting for years to educate people about the irreversible condition. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto as we mark International Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day.
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stodels boss Nick Stodel speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their business is coping as they emerge from lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nafiz Modack has been accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town which has now been extended to small restaurants, coffee shops and corner bars in the city centre. The allegation was made on the show by Randolf Jorberg of the Long Street Association. Refilwe Moloto afforded Nafiz Modack right of reply.LISTEN TO PODCAST