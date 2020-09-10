The Social Rundown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Economic recovery plan is urgent
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
Dr Bilal Gafoor , Pulmonologist.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Bilal Gafoor
Today at 10:33
How badly are brands affected who stock TRESemmé products?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Moeng
Today at 10:45
Hundreds of free fully accredited data science learnerships up for grabs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shaun Dipnall - CEO and Founder of the Explore Group
Today at 11:05
Profile: Dentist coping during lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Nadya Abedian
Today at 11:20
Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury- ‘Covid has scrambled the game of business and our personal playing fields’.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:34
ANC Caucus responds to AG's Report on the first in a series of Covid-19 Special Reports requested by the President
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomfanelo Kota - Spokesperson at ANC Caucus
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:09
Aspen results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:13
FirstRand results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Sanalm results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
Zoom: Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire. 10 September 2020 7:21 AM
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?  Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief. 9 September 2020 8:22 PM
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution. 9 September 2020 8:10 PM
View all Local
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again' The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa. 9 September 2020 6:59 PM
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been criticised for brushing off the harassment of an eNCA reporter who was manhandled by party member... 9 September 2020 4:15 PM
[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall A 52-year-old woman was stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems. 9 September 2020 10:59 AM
View all Politics
Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown 'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse. 9 September 2020 7:51 PM
Are you ready to make your home smarter? The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable 9 September 2020 7:30 PM
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country. 9 September 2020 10:08 AM
View all Business
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical tri... 9 September 2020 6:27 PM
[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video Parents being urged to keep their children off the popular social media platform while it attempts to remove the graphic video. 9 September 2020 11:23 AM
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment. 8 September 2020 1:13 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
10 September 2020 6:36 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View - Fire at a refugee camp on a Greek island

10 September 2020 8:00 AM

 A Fire at a refugee camp thousands are affected on a Greek island.

The UK’s virus & vaccine problems the AstraZeneca trials are now on hold.

Donald Trump the peacemaker he’s up for the Nobel peace prize.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President takes QnA with Sanef

10 September 2020 7:48 AM

Sanef chair and EWN' Editor in Chief, Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a Sanef briefing with President Cyril Rampahosa where he spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic, the corruption it has spawned, as well as how South Africa plans to dig its way out of the massive economic pit we find ourselves in. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

10 September 2020 7:36 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How is the SA Post Office turnaround going?

10 September 2020 7:32 AM

Are you still missing a lot of mail which you've been expecting? Perhaps you're still waiting for your vehicle licence to arrive. Should we even bother sending and expecting to receive Christmas mail and parcels this year? Refilwe Moloto speaks to John Nanyane, Group Executive for Sales and Commercial at the South African Post Office, to find out how the recovery process is going.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays: Renting luxury

10 September 2020 7:27 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Noticeable spike in purchases of home office furniture

10 September 2020 6:40 AM

Will remote working be here to stay, even beyond the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Debonnaire of Cecil Nurse Office Furniture, who confirms that they have been selling a lot more furniture geared towards the home office. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel: Customer Service

9 September 2020 8:51 AM

Guest:Matty Maivha Digital Strategist and Gareth Pritchard | CEO at CapeBPO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The India & China Border Scrap

9 September 2020 8:22 AM

Racism pressure on US police 2 police chiefs have had to quit.

American wild fire rescues as the fires in California continue.
 
Missing on the moors an 80 year old vanished in the wilds of Yorkshire. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

9 September 2020 8:21 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

Business Politics Local

Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO

World

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims

Politics

EWN Highlights

Young people, health workers battling to cope during lockdown, says Sadag

10 September 2020 7:19 AM

EFF, Clicks management to meet in wake of protests over racist ad

10 September 2020 6:46 AM

Eskom board resolved to protect Zuma, Brown over exec suspensions - Tsotsi

10 September 2020 6:43 AM

