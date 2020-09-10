The World View - Fire at a refugee camp on a Greek island

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Economic recovery plan is urgent
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
Dr Bilal Gafoor , Pulmonologist.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Bilal Gafoor
Today at 10:33
How badly are brands affected who stock TRESemmé products?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Moeng
Today at 10:45
Hundreds of free fully accredited data science learnerships up for grabs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shaun Dipnall - CEO and Founder of the Explore Group
Today at 11:05
Profile: Dentist coping during lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Nadya Abedian
Today at 11:20
Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury- ‘Covid has scrambled the game of business and our personal playing fields’.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:34
ANC Caucus responds to AG's Report on the first in a series of Covid-19 Special Reports requested by the President
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomfanelo Kota - Spokesperson at ANC Caucus
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:09
Aspen results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:13
FirstRand results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Sanalm results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
Zoom: Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
