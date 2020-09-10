George Bizos remembered

Cobra Kai(Netflix)



Karate Kid spin-off. Thirty four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso.



Starring: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka



I May Destroy You (Showmax)



After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, Arabella's life changes irreversibly and she is forced to reassess everything, including her career, friends and family.



Starring: Michaela Coel



My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)



A filmmaker forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a Cape kelp forest, learning as the animal shares the mysteries of her world.

