The World View - Rising Coronavirus Rates

Guest: Prof Lyal White | from Johannesburg Business School.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Muzi Hlengwa, the head of the National Funeral Practitioners of SA, explains why they are embarking on a three day strike, shutting down all funeral and body collection services.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Raymond Joseph is an investigative reporter from GroundUp and he has been looking into numerous questionable cases which involve Lottery grants being misused or stolen. In the latest exposé, Joseph and Anton van Zyl of the Limpopo Mirror look at how R11.4million of Lotto money was granted to an NPO to build a stadium in Limpopo, but evidence suggests they only used it to conduct minor repair on a stdium which was already built by a municipality in 2006.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN's Theto Mahlakoana speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the legal battling looming between the SA Medical Association Trade Union and the SA Medical Association, over membership fees totalling R370million, which the union's administrators are claiming is rightfully theirs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sit tight if you're in the market for property until you have at least 10% to put down. FNB's Mfundo Mabaso explains.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Breakfast with Refilwe checks in with the Move the Nation duo who are running 600km to raise funds for JAM.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Accountant, writer and academic, Khaya Sithole speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how government should be plotting the way forward out of lockdown, to effectively boost the ailing economy.LISTEN TO PODCAST