Tech Tuesday - Wearable tech the solution for safer return to workplace during Covid-19?

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - New Hope House takes different approach to addressing the issue of homelessness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Bolland
Today at 13:33
Travel - Get the whole family active with the Phantom Rally
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Stephens
Today at 13:50
NGO One Bag Full hosts Virtual run raise money for hungry children
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kelly-Anne Hodge
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Who gets the pets in the case of divorce?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karis Nafte
Today at 14:50
Music - The Medicine Dolls
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Allan
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
ARC Investments: It cannot be business as usual over the medium term
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan? "They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze. 15 September 2020 12:44 PM
'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA Dr Jody Boffa says while the decline in Covid-19 cases is positive, it's important to remember that the rules still apply. 15 September 2020 12:33 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
View all Local
Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy' Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz analyses the claims against the Western Cape Judge President and suggests where to from here. 15 September 2020 11:02 AM
Where's the accountability for the EFF's politics of violence?, asks Haffajee Violence has become part of the EFF's political strategy with little to no consequences, says Daily Maverick Associate Editor Feri... 15 September 2020 10:56 AM
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
View all Politics
Rasa: Lifting curfew and support from landlords vital for restaurants to survive Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts says landlords have a key role to play in resuscitating the hospi... 15 September 2020 12:14 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!' It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service). 15 September 2020 9:20 AM
View all Business
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of internat... 14 September 2020 6:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
View all World
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
View all Africa
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Tech Tuesday - Wearable tech the solution for safer return to workplace during Covid-19?

Tech Tuesday - Wearable tech the solution for safer return to workplace during Covid-19?

15 September 2020 6:55 AM

LifeQ offers a finely tuned individualised anomaly detector that leverages a range of continuous physiological streams to enable the early identification of the onset of various acute diseases like COVID-19 even before employees display symptoms. It also allows further disease progression tracking to help triage for clinical intervention.  


Is Cape Town's skyline under threat?

15 September 2020 8:52 AM

No more skyscrapers for now? Demand for swanky offices isn't likely to recover any time soon. What does this mean for the Cape's growing skyline?

How SA is progressing under level two, and what to expect under level one

15 September 2020 8:35 AM

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how we are progressing in fighting Covid-19 infection rates, and what South Africa should be wary of under level one.

The World View - Alexei Navalny & Novichok

15 September 2020 7:55 AM

Lewis Hamilton’s BLM gesture now the driver’s being investigated.

Life on Venus a new study looks into extra terrestrial microbes. 

#IFQSAT:

15 September 2020 7:41 AM
How to protect yourself from identity fraud

15 September 2020 7:32 AM

The Experian data breach of 24+ million South Africans's data continues to haunt us. Find out how to keep your identity and credit record safe. 

More allegations pile on Hlophe as he seeks to defend himself

15 September 2020 7:22 AM

Freedom Under Law's Nicole Fritz speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the allegations swirling about Judge John Hlophe, including a report that he is allegedly behind a plot to kill a fellow judge.

Teaching English as a foreign language from home can help tide you over

15 September 2020 6:36 AM

For those who are unable to return to a central working space due to comorbidities which would put them at risk from Covid-19, there is an opportunity to qualify to tech English as a foreign language. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tom Robbins, director of the TEFL academy.

The Social Rundown

15 September 2020 6:32 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil

14 September 2020 8:42 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White | from Johannesburg Business School.

Trending

Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

Business Lifestyle

Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?

Local Politics

'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA

Local

EWN Highlights

Iran warns US against 'strategic mistake' after Trump threat

15 September 2020 12:57 PM

Daniels grilled on Eskom board move to halt advertising with certain newspapers

15 September 2020 12:55 PM

Suspected mastermind behind Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping enters plea deal

15 September 2020 11:45 AM

