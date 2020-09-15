How SA is progressing under level two, and what to expect under level one

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how we are progressing in fighting Covid-19 infection rates, and what South Africa should be wary of under level one.
No more skyscrapers for now? Demand for swanky offices isn't likely to recover any time soon. What does this mean for the Cape's growing skyline?
Lewis Hamilton's BLM gesture now the driver's being investigated.
Life on Venus a new study looks into extra terrestrial microbes.
The Experian data breach of 24+ million South Africans's data continues to haunt us. Find out how to keep your identity and credit record safe.
Freedom Under Law's Nicole Fritz speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the allegations swirling about Judge John Hlophe, including a report that he is allegedly behind a plot to kill a fellow judge.
LifeQ offers a finely tuned individualised anomaly detector that leverages a range of continuous physiological streams to enable the early identification of the onset of various acute diseases like COVID-19 even before employees display symptoms. It also allows further disease progression tracking to help triage for clinical intervention.
For those who are unable to return to a central working space due to comorbidities which would put them at risk from Covid-19, there is an opportunity to qualify to tech English as a foreign language. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tom Robbins, director of the TEFL academy.
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.
Guest: Prof Lyal White | from Johannesburg Business School.