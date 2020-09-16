How is City of Cape Town gearing up for summer fire season?

Our decent rainfall this winter has been welcomed in terms of filling our dams, but will they have a potentially negative side-effect by way of stronger vegetation growth and hence lead to a greater fire risk once the summer heat beats down? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town , on how the city is gearing up for the upcoming fire season.