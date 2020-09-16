Wanderlust Wednesdays - CapeNature Access Week is back

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation. 16 September 2020 7:51 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UK’s Covid-19 business interruption ruling gives SA policyholders hope Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) believes the UK's High Court ruling may be a positive sign for SA claimants battling to get insurers... 16 September 2020 6:07 PM
View all Local
EFF's Ndlozi apologises for 'irresponsible' tweet defending harassment of journo EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has apologised for the comments he made about the harassment of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana. 16 September 2020 5:04 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown rules at 7pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing speculation that the country will soon move to l... 16 September 2020 12:23 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 12 noon] CoCT hosts stakeholder meeting on baboon management The relocation of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop to Tokai has caused much outcry from all sides. 16 September 2020 11:25 AM
View all Politics
Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO 'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 16 September 2020 6:54 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Business
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
View all World
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Africa
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Wanderlust Wednesdays - CapeNature Access Week is back

Wanderlust Wednesdays - CapeNature Access Week is back

16 September 2020 6:55 AM

Enjoy free access to many CapeNature reserves during Access Week from 16 - 22 September


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: The social challenges facing our older women

16 September 2020 9:21 AM

Why is it more difficult for older women to enter into new friendships and relationships compared to men? This week's Wednesday Panel will seek some of the answers when we speak to Professor Gertrude Fester-Wicomb, an anti Apartheid activist and now honorary professor at UCT's Centre for African Studies; and Dave Burstein, the founder of DatingBuzz (online dating site)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A New Middle East

16 September 2020 7:57 AM

A huge US city payout to the bereaved family of Breonna Taylor.

Obstacles on becoming British criticism of the U.K. citizenship test. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

16 September 2020 7:48 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who let the dogs out? Doesn't matter, says the Supreme Court

16 September 2020 7:38 AM

You are your dog's keeper, taking legal responsibility for them whether you are there or not. How does this work? Henry Shields is a specialist personal injury attorney and has dealt with his fair share of dog bite cases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why ANC's Zim flight is just plane wrong

16 September 2020 7:23 AM

UCT'S Public Law specialist Cathy Powell talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the ANC has crossed lines in hitching a ride to Zimbabwe on the Defence Minister's aircraft.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

16 September 2020 6:42 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How is City of Cape Town gearing up for summer fire season?

16 September 2020 6:38 AM

Our decent rainfall this winter has been welcomed in terms of filling our dams, but will they have a potentially negative side-effect by way of stronger vegetation growth and hence lead to a greater fire risk once the summer heat beats down? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town , on how the city is gearing up for the upcoming fire season.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Cape Town's skyline under threat?

15 September 2020 8:52 AM

No more skyscrapers for now? Demand for swanky offices isn't likely to recover any time soon. What does this mean for the Cape's growing skyline?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How SA is progressing under level two, and what to expect under level one

15 September 2020 8:35 AM

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how we are progressing in fighting Covid-19 infection rates, and what South Africa should be wary of under level one.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday

Local Business Politics

Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court

Local Opinion Lifestyle

SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria

Entertainment World Local

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Joburg get your sun hats out, hot weather forecast for Thurs

16 September 2020 8:04 PM

Group of artists, creatives accuse govt of being impractical about relief fund

16 September 2020 7:08 PM

LIVE BLOG: Ramaphosa announces a move to COVID-19 lockdown level 1 from Sunday

16 September 2020 6:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA