Why is it more difficult for older women to enter into new friendships and relationships compared to men? This week's Wednesday Panel will seek some of the answers when we speak to Professor Gertrude Fester-Wicomb, an anti Apartheid activist and now honorary professor at UCT's Centre for African Studies; and Dave Burstein, the founder of DatingBuzz (online dating site)
A huge US city payout to the bereaved family of Breonna Taylor.
Obstacles on becoming British criticism of the U.K. citizenship test.
You are your dog's keeper, taking legal responsibility for them whether you are there or not. How does this work? Henry Shields is a specialist personal injury attorney and has dealt with his fair share of dog bite cases.
UCT'S Public Law specialist Cathy Powell talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the ANC has crossed lines in hitching a ride to Zimbabwe on the Defence Minister's aircraft.
Enjoy free access to many CapeNature reserves during Access Week from 16 - 22 September
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.
Our decent rainfall this winter has been welcomed in terms of filling our dams, but will they have a potentially negative side-effect by way of stronger vegetation growth and hence lead to a greater fire risk once the summer heat beats down? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town , on how the city is gearing up for the upcoming fire season.
No more skyscrapers for now? Demand for swanky offices isn't likely to recover any time soon. What does this mean for the Cape's growing skyline?
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how we are progressing in fighting Covid-19 infection rates, and what South Africa should be wary of under level one.