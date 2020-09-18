In this economic round-up, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix. about the implications for South Africans of the decision to hold interest rates steady, changes to the loan guarantee scheme, and what he thinks we might expect from the reconstruction and recovery plan to be announced in a few weeks time.
It’s not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday!LISTEN TO PODCAST
The headlines have come and gone, but the District Six museum still needs our help. Our new City Faves feature kicks off and there is no better way to honour the Cape than to remember its people. Donation details on districtsix.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
US police weapons an amazing revelation about the Washington protests.
The justice wedding happy ever after for Maya Moore & Jonathan Irons.
A man, a piano & a mountain the inspiring tale of Max Glover.
The South African government will gradually ease restrictions on international travel for business and leisure from 1 October – subject to certain containment measures. What will this mean for our airports in terms of putting into place measures to allow for the efficient handling of passengers arriving and departing? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Deon Cloete, General Manager of Cape Town International Airport.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Administrators at South African Airways have called for an urgent creditors meeting this morning after the 10.1 billion rand required to fund the airline's restructuring plan failed to materialise. The business rescue practitioners had given the government until Thursday to finance the rescue process or face liquidation. Refilwe Moloto asks independent transport economist, Joachim Vermooten, if liquidation is the only option now or if efforts to find funding will continue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There have been many open fields in Cape Town which have put up stunning displays of wildflowers, but some of these areas have now been mowed by municipal workers and this has led to some complaints that they had moved in with their landscaping equipment too soon. So how does the City of Cape Town decide when to mow? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Councillor Zahid Badroodien is the Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health for the City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST