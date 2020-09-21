UCT medical students run health workshops for community

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Scrap the Water tariffs now! Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

Malvern De Bruyn

Today at 10:08 BBC world news update from London with Rich Preston Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Rich Preston - BBC Correspondent

Today at 10:33 City of Cape Town We are open for business Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Its tax time again Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB-Will remote working become the norm after COVID-19? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Ryan Ravens - CEO of Accelerate Cape Town

Today at 11:32 Covid 19-Time for recovery of substance abuse or dependence is now, dont be anxious,you will be OK! Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Nikki Edwards

Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre

Today at 11:45 Recovery coaching can help you stay clean of illicit and legal substance abuse or dependence Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre

Nikki Edwards - Certified Professional Recovery Coach & Peer Recovery Specialist Facilitator

Today at 12:06 The context of the role of international banks in economic crime - FinCEN files The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mamello Mosiana - ‎Researcher: Advocacy and Investigations at Open Secrets Project

Today at 12:37 Teachers working from home to return to school today - Sadtu responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu

Today at 12:45 Legal Talk: the risk of sharing false news in light of the Fairview horse incident The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

Today at 12:52 Trump plans to ban TikTok & WeChat from USA App stores The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dean Carlson - CEO at BrainFarm

