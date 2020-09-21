The Emerging Economies - Far East

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Scrap the Water tariffs now!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Malvern De Bruyn
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 10:08
BBC world news update from London with Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Rich Preston - BBC Correspondent
Rich Preston - BBC Correspondent
Today at 10:33
City of Cape Town We are open for business
Today with Kieno Kammies
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Its tax time again
Today with Kieno Kammies
Paul Roelofse
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Will remote working become the norm after COVID-19?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Ryan Ravens - CEO of Accelerate Cape Town
Ryan Ravens - CEO of Accelerate Cape Town
Today at 11:32
Covid 19-Time for recovery of substance abuse or dependence is now, dont be anxious,you will be OK!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Nikki Edwards
Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Nikki Edwards
Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Today at 11:45
Recovery coaching can help you stay clean of illicit and legal substance abuse or dependence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Nikki Edwards - Certified Professional Recovery Coach & Peer Recovery Specialist Facilitator
Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Nikki Edwards - Certified Professional Recovery Coach & Peer Recovery Specialist Facilitator
Today at 12:06
The context of the role of international banks in economic crime - FinCEN files
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Mamello Mosiana - Researcher: Advocacy and Investigations at Open Secrets Project
Mamello Mosiana - Researcher: Advocacy and Investigations at Open Secrets Project
Today at 12:37
Teachers working from home to return to school today - Sadtu responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: the risk of sharing false news in light of the Fairview horse incident
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Trump plans to ban TikTok & WeChat from USA App stores
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dean Carlson - CEO at BrainFarm
Dean Carlson - CEO at BrainFarm
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Ciko Thomas - Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank
Ciko Thomas - Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank
