The Social Rundown

Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SOEs draining SA coffers at the worst possible time
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 07:20
Zondo Commission: tears and testimony
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Erin Bates
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: JP Duminy is busy as ever despite retirement
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin- Malte Rohwer-Kahlman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann - Reporter at Deutsche Welle
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 12:10
Kinnear murder update on court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 12:27
Pangolin smuggling syndicates bust
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Jansen - Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group
Today at 12:45
Drug police reform. Decriminalisation soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Today at 12:52
Pre-record: Patric Tariq Mellet on his new book
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Dr. William Ellis discussing the Heritage of the Cape
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr William Ellis
Today at 13:35
Zeitz MOCAA invites Capetonians to submit artworks for October reopening exhibition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa)
Today at 13:45
Book Club: 891 Ancestral Writings in Indigenous Languages discovered by Heritage Publishers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Terence Ball - Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - September is Alzheimer's awareness month
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jill Robson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
Latest Local
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!' Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission. 24 September 2020 6:58 PM
Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft "There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'" 24 September 2020 12:49 PM
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage. 23 September 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
View all Business
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group). 24 September 2020 10:10 AM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Social Rundown

The Social Rundown

25 September 2020 6:33 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Everyday Xhosa - INTARHANTARHA

25 September 2020 6:52 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent  at Everyday Xhosa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Rockets - going strong for over 50 years ... but then came Covid-19

25 September 2020 6:39 AM

The Rockets are one of South Africa's most successful pop groups, with perfomances all over the country and also internartionally to countries such as Australia, Bahrain, UAE, Egypt, Seychelles, and Morocco among others. But their career came to grinding halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jerry Watt, who has been the longest-serving member of the group. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

24 September 2020 8:41 AM

Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City opposes "catastrophic" port tariff increase

24 September 2020 8:29 AM

Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, explains why she believes  a 19percent port tariff increase wanted by the the Transnet National Ports Authority could be catastrophic for business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Justice For Breonna Taylor?

24 September 2020 8:01 AM

Covid sniffer dogs unleashed at Helsinki airport.
 
Covid clarification at last there’s a booklet to explain social regulations.
 
Captain Tom the movie a film’s to be made about the fundraising hero. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

24 September 2020 7:40 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Riverclub redevelopment: First Nations Collective responds

24 September 2020 7:38 AM

The First Nations Collective has been closely involved as an interested and affected party in the Riverclub redevelopment, and has said that it represents the "overwhelming majority of leaders and structures that have been at the very coalface of the Khoi and San resurgence more than two decades". The redevelopment project has recently been given the green light to proceed.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA set to suck a further R10billion from state coffers

24 September 2020 7:21 AM

Aviation expert, Guy Leitch, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact of SAA now being funded from state coffers from a further R10billion.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays: Gender neutrality

24 September 2020 6:57 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft

Business Local

2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one

Business Lifestyle

'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

1,861 new COVID-19 cases reported in SA, 77 more people die

25 September 2020 6:18 AM

Zimbabwe leader tells UN that sanctions hurt development

25 September 2020 6:14 AM

Louisville heads for another night under curfew amid Breonna Taylor protests

25 September 2020 6:14 AM

