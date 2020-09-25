Today at 10:33 Update on Charl Kinnear murder suspect court appearance Today with Kieno Kammies

Shamiela Fisher

Today at 10:47 Reach for a dream campaign- Zach Today with Kieno Kammies

Cindy Ernstzen

Today at 11:05 Dr Roze Phillips-The Cancel Culture and how to navigate it Today with Kieno Kammies

Dr Roze Phillips

Today at 11:32 Hiking with Tim Lundy-taking the necessary safety precautions when hiking in the mountains Today with Kieno Kammies

Tim Lundy

Today at 11:45 Cycling Today with Kieno Kammies

Rashied Toefy

Today at 12:05 The State Capture Commission of Inquiry hears the testimony of former Free State Human Settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane as well as his former Advisor, Mmuso Tsoametsi on the 2010 housing scheme in the province. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Kinnear murder update on court appearance The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Shamiela Fisher

Today at 12:10 Jacob Zuma's hide and seek with the Zondo commission The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

Today at 12:15 Pre-record: Shooting at Kimberley hospital The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Col Mashay Gamaldien

Today at 12:15 ALLEGED SUSPECT IN KINNEAR MURDER ARRESTED The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson

Today at 12:23 SANDF chief warns generals to stay out of politics The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Prof Siphamandla Zondi - Chair at South African BRICS Think Tank Council (SABTT)

Today at 12:23 A 39 year old suspect will appear here at Bishop Lavis Magistrate's court in connection with the murder of Lt. Col. Charl Kinnear. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 Pangolin smuggling syndicates bust The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Ray Jansen - Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group

Today at 12:27 Defence experts have welcomed SANDF chief General Solly Shoke’s stance against members of the military getting involved in party politics, saying the military exists to serve the people of South Africa and not the ANC. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies

Today at 12:37 Gauteng cops arrest four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 Drug police reform. Decriminalisation soon? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Shaun Shelly

Today at 12:52 Pre-record: Patric Tariq Mellet on his new book The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 13:07 On the couch with Dr. William Ellis discussing the Heritage of the Cape Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Dr William Ellis

Today at 13:35 Zeitz MOCAA invites Capetonians to submit artworks for October reopening exhibition Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa)

Today at 13:45 Book Club: 891 Ancestral Writings in Indigenous Languages discovered by Heritage Publishers Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Terence Ball - Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - September is Alzheimer's awareness month Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Jill Robson

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Charlotte Kilbane

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

