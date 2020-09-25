Binge Club

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:33
Update on Charl Kinnear murder suspect court appearance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
125
Today at 10:47
Reach for a dream campaign- Zach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cindy Ernstzen
Guests
Cindy Ernstzen
125
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips-The Cancel Culture and how to navigate it
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
125
Today at 11:32
Hiking with Tim Lundy-taking the necessary safety precautions when hiking in the mountains
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Lundy
Guests
Tim Lundy
125
Today at 11:45
Cycling
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rashied Toefy
Guests
Rashied Toefy
125
Today at 12:05
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry hears the testimony of former Free State Human Settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane as well as his former Advisor, Mmuso Tsoametsi on the 2010 housing scheme in the province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:10
Kinnear murder update on court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
125
Today at 12:10
Jacob Zuma's hide and seek with the Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
125
Today at 12:15
Pre-record: Shooting at Kimberley hospital
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Col Mashay Gamaldien
Guests
Col Mashay Gamaldien
125
Today at 12:15
ALLEGED SUSPECT IN KINNEAR MURDER ARRESTED
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson
125
Today at 12:23
SANDF chief warns generals to stay out of politics
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Siphamandla Zondi - Chair at South African BRICS Think Tank Council (SABTT)
Guests
Prof Siphamandla Zondi - Chair at South African BRICS Think Tank Council (SABTT)
125
Today at 12:23
A 39 year old suspect will appear here at Bishop Lavis Magistrate's court in connection with the murder of Lt. Col. Charl Kinnear.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter
Guests
Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:27
Pangolin smuggling syndicates bust
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Jansen - Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group
Guests
Ray Jansen - Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group
125
Today at 12:27
Defence experts have welcomed SANDF chief General Solly Shoke’s stance against members of the military getting involved in party politics, saying the military exists to serve the people of South Africa and not the ANC.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies
Guests
Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies
125
Today at 12:37
Gauteng cops arrest four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:45
Drug police reform. Decriminalisation soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Guests
Shaun Shelly
125
Today at 12:52
Pre-record: Patric Tariq Mellet on his new book
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Dr. William Ellis discussing the Heritage of the Cape
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr William Ellis
Guests
Dr William Ellis
125
Today at 13:35
Zeitz MOCAA invites Capetonians to submit artworks for October reopening exhibition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa)
Guests
Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa)
125
Today at 13:45
Book Club: 891 Ancestral Writings in Indigenous Languages discovered by Heritage Publishers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Terence Ball - Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers
Guests
Terence Ball - Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers
125
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - September is Alzheimer's awareness month
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jill Robson
Guests
Jill Robson
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up