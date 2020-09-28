Snakes slithering their way into neighbourhoods

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
Sustainable wood-based housing market possible in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Phillip Crafford - Phd Candidate at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:49
BETTR enters SA. - a zero fee transaction platform
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tobie van Zyl - co-founder at Bettr.
Today at 19:08
SA's devastated hospitality industry road to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Steyn - Convenor Of The Business Of Wine Programme at Uct Graduate School Of Business.
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - Secure Your Retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bruce Cameron - Retired Editor, Personal Finance at Saturday Star
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money: Kevin Lings, Stanlib's chief economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019 The CCID says there has been a slight increase in petty crimes in the CBD, particularly as taverns and bars are allowed to operate... 28 September 2020 5:44 PM
Rachel Kolisi talks lockdown home life, rugby return, charity and 5k virtual run Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi discusses the upcoming Run with Rise virtual running event and her lockdown experie... 28 September 2020 4:39 PM
Cape dams are close to full but water management expert supports tariff Listen to Dr Winter's analysis of the current water situation in Cape Town and says he believes Cape Town's water is too cheap. 28 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Local
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon' The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city. 28 September 2020 1:58 PM
New Chinese ambassador 'a clear message Beijing takes SA seriously' International relations scholar, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment of Chen Xiaodong. 28 September 2020 8:55 AM
View all Politics
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic The Pretoria native is having an excellent pandemic – much like his über-rich peers. 25 September 2020 2:08 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
View all Business
Had a baby during lockdown? Researchers want to find out about your experience Emma Numanoglu, midwife and lactation consultant is on a team looking to learn about the impact of the pandemic on birth. 27 September 2020 10:30 AM
Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries Dr Kerusha Naidoo a homeopathic doctor, breaks down the signs and symptoms of Polycystic ovary syndrome. 26 September 2020 10:49 AM
10 years later: Vanessa Goosen discusses life after Thai prison release Vanessa Goosen spent over 16 years in a Thai prison for drug smuggling. She reflects on this time and her 10 years of freedom. 26 September 2020 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Snakes slithering their way into neighbourhoods

Snakes slithering their way into neighbourhoods

28 September 2020 6:40 AM

With the weather having warmed up, some homeowners are finding snakes coming onto their properties and snake catchers such as Davine Sansom are getting more callouts as a result. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what you need to do if you have one of these uninvited guests.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America

28 September 2020 9:00 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View

28 September 2020 9:00 AM

Investigation continues into meat cleaver attack in Paris.

Hundreds of students stranded in accommodation blocks due to Covid 19 outbreaks.

After three years under wraps, Big Ben begins to reveal itself again. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A new Chinese ambassador for SA

28 September 2020 8:27 AM

A new Chinese ambassador has arrived in South Africa. What do we know and what can we expect from Chen Xiaodong? International relations expert, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

I Feel Quite Strongly About This

28 September 2020 7:52 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Hands off our principal!' says SGB

28 September 2020 7:38 AM

Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, is fighting for his professional life. He is being charged by the Western Cape Department of Education for not getting teachers and pupils back to class in August as per directive of the provincial education bosses. Brandon De Kock of the schools SGB tells Refilwe Moloto why they are standing by their principal. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Defence Minister's slap on the wrist for Zim flight

28 September 2020 7:24 AM

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will have three months salary docked and instead paid into the Solidarity Fund, because she allowed ANC members to catch a flight on a government plane, to Zimbabwe. Opposition parties are instead calling for her to be sacked. UCT's public law specialist, associate professor, Cathy Powell, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the president's decision.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Financial Planning

28 September 2020 6:59 AM

Guest: Pieter Koekemoer Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

28 September 2020 6:36 AM

With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hope With Every Step

25 September 2020 9:05 AM

After 17 days of running, Peteni Kuzwayo and Kabelo Mabalane have finally completed their 600km run from Johannesburg to Durban, which culminated in them running the final 100kilometres on the last day. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Peteni Kuzwayo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'

Business Opinion Politics

Mapisa-Nqakula slap on the wrist? Ramaphosa has power to fire Cabinet ministers

Politics

Cape dams are close to full but water management expert supports tariff

Local

EWN Highlights

Nathaniel Julies’ mother confident State has strong case as accused denied bail

28 September 2020 6:13 PM

Zimbabwe’s government schools reopen after six months

28 September 2020 6:09 PM

4 people killed in KwaNdengezi were accused of stock theft, says Cele

28 September 2020 4:55 PM

