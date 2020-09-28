A new Chinese ambassador for SA

A new Chinese ambassador has arrived in South Africa. What do we know and what can we expect from Chen Xiaodong? International relations expert, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment.
Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.
Investigation continues into meat cleaver attack in Paris.
Hundreds of students stranded in accommodation blocks due to Covid 19 outbreaks.
After three years under wraps, Big Ben begins to reveal itself again.
Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, is fighting for his professional life. He is being charged by the Western Cape Department of Education for not getting teachers and pupils back to class in August as per directive of the provincial education bosses. Brandon De Kock of the schools SGB tells Refilwe Moloto why they are standing by their principal.
Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will have three months salary docked and instead paid into the Solidarity Fund, because she allowed ANC members to catch a flight on a government plane, to Zimbabwe. Opposition parties are instead calling for her to be sacked. UCT's public law specialist, associate professor, Cathy Powell, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the president's decision.
Guest: Pieter Koekemoer Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.
With the weather having warmed up, some homeowners are finding snakes coming onto their properties and snake catchers such as Davine Sansom are getting more callouts as a result. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what you need to do if you have one of these uninvited guests.
With Stephan Lombard Breakfast show producer.
After 17 days of running, Peteni Kuzwayo and Kabelo Mabalane have finally completed their 600km run from Johannesburg to Durban, which culminated in them running the final 100kilometres on the last day. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Peteni Kuzwayo.