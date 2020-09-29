Slashed salaries are ruining lives of SAA Technical workers

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Additional electricity generation not enough to solve South Africa’s energy crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tygue Theron - Commercial Head at Energy Partners Intelligence.
Today at 08:21
INTERVIEW: Understanding Islamic banking
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amman Muhammad - CEO of Islamic Banking at FNB
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
GovChat.Org
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
Cape Town's International Darts Champion
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The Township Bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Stephanie Barden
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Slain detective Charl Kinnear was probing corrupt cops in gun racket - reports Murdered detective Charl Kinnear was allegedly investigating a gun syndicate involving high-ranking officers and gang bosses befor... 28 September 2020 6:52 PM
CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019 The CCID says there has been a slight increase in petty crimes in the CBD, particularly as taverns and bars are allowed to operate... 28 September 2020 5:44 PM
Rachel Kolisi talks lockdown home life, rugby return, charity and 5k virtual run Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi discusses the upcoming Run with Rise virtual running event and her lockdown experie... 28 September 2020 4:39 PM
View all Local
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon' The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city. 28 September 2020 1:58 PM
New Chinese ambassador 'a clear message Beijing takes SA seriously' International relations scholar, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment of Chen Xiaodong. 28 September 2020 8:55 AM
View all Politics
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance) Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy. 28 September 2020 7:24 PM
All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University). 28 September 2020 6:49 PM
View all Business
Had a baby during lockdown? Researchers want to find out about your experience Emma Numanoglu, midwife and lactation consultant is on a team looking to learn about the impact of the pandemic on birth. 27 September 2020 10:30 AM
Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries Dr Kerusha Naidoo a homeopathic doctor, breaks down the signs and symptoms of Polycystic ovary syndrome. 26 September 2020 10:49 AM
10 years later: Vanessa Goosen discusses life after Thai prison release Vanessa Goosen spent over 16 years in a Thai prison for drug smuggling. She reflects on this time and her 10 years of freedom. 26 September 2020 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94 The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram 28 September 2020 12:23 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Slashed salaries are ruining lives of SAA Technical workers

Slashed salaries are ruining lives of SAA Technical workers

29 September 2020 7:24 AM

SAA Technical workers are protesting against drastic salary cuts which have plunged them into financial dire straits. Tinyiko Mashele is a Satawu member and works for SAA Technical. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what their members are having to endure.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Cyclists, runners and motorists battle for space on our roads

29 September 2020 6:38 AM

The lockdown has resulted in a greater number of people taking up cycling and road running as a form of exercise or recreation, but as the number of vehicles on the road have increased, so too has the potential for tragic situations. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steve Hayward, Chairman of the Pedal Power Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

29 September 2020 6:23 AM

… with Stephan Lombard, CapeTalk Breakfast show producer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America

28 September 2020 9:00 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View

28 September 2020 9:00 AM

Investigation continues into meat cleaver attack in Paris.

Hundreds of students stranded in accommodation blocks due to Covid 19 outbreaks.

After three years under wraps, Big Ben begins to reveal itself again. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A new Chinese ambassador for SA

28 September 2020 8:27 AM

A new Chinese ambassador has arrived in South Africa. What do we know and what can we expect from Chen Xiaodong? International relations expert, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

I Feel Quite Strongly About This

28 September 2020 7:52 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Hands off our principal!' says SGB

28 September 2020 7:38 AM

Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, is fighting for his professional life. He is being charged by the Western Cape Department of Education for not getting teachers and pupils back to class in August as per directive of the provincial education bosses. Brandon De Kock of the schools SGB tells Refilwe Moloto why they are standing by their principal. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Defence Minister's slap on the wrist for Zim flight

28 September 2020 7:24 AM

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will have three months salary docked and instead paid into the Solidarity Fund, because she allowed ANC members to catch a flight on a government plane, to Zimbabwe. Opposition parties are instead calling for her to be sacked. UCT's public law specialist, associate professor, Cathy Powell, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the president's decision.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Financial Planning

28 September 2020 6:59 AM

Guest: Pieter Koekemoer Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study

Business Lifestyle

Cape's snakes emerge in Spring. Here's what to do if you see one in your garden

Local

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Court affirms State has strong case against Nathaniel Julies murder accused

29 September 2020 7:26 AM

Survivor of KwaNdengezi shootings wants to know why she was targeted

29 September 2020 6:51 AM

188 more COVID-19 fatalities take SA death toll to 16,586

29 September 2020 6:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA