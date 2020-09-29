Slashed salaries are ruining lives of SAA Technical workers

SAA Technical workers are protesting against drastic salary cuts which have plunged them into financial dire straits. Tinyiko Mashele is a Satawu member and works for SAA Technical. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what their members are having to endure.
The lockdown has resulted in a greater number of people taking up cycling and road running as a form of exercise or recreation, but as the number of vehicles on the road have increased, so too has the potential for tragic situations. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steve Hayward, Chairman of the Pedal Power AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
… with Stephan Lombard, CapeTalk Breakfast show producerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Investigation continues into meat cleaver attack in Paris.
Hundreds of students stranded in accommodation blocks due to Covid 19 outbreaks.
After three years under wraps, Big Ben begins to reveal itself again.
A new Chinese ambassador has arrived in South Africa. What do we know and what can we expect from Chen Xiaodong? International relations expert, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, is fighting for his professional life. He is being charged by the Western Cape Department of Education for not getting teachers and pupils back to class in August as per directive of the provincial education bosses. Brandon De Kock of the schools SGB tells Refilwe Moloto why they are standing by their principal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will have three months salary docked and instead paid into the Solidarity Fund, because she allowed ANC members to catch a flight on a government plane, to Zimbabwe. Opposition parties are instead calling for her to be sacked. UCT's public law specialist, associate professor, Cathy Powell, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the president's decision.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pieter Koekemoer Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.LISTEN TO PODCAST