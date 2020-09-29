Understanding Islamic banking

Refilwe chats to Amman Muhammad, CEO of Islamic Banking at FNB, to get the ins and outs of Islamic banking.
The government and Eskom committed to bringing in additional electricity generation, but this will not solve the current issue of undersupply. Refilwe chats to Tygue Theron, Team Leader at Energy Partners Intelligence, to see what solutions can be implemented now.
Chief Economist at IQ Business, Sifiso Skenjana, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what the IMF loan can mean for SA, and wether we should view it sceptically.
SAA Technical workers are protesting against drastic salary cuts which have plunged them into financial dire straits. Tinyiko Mashele is a Satawu member and works for SAA Technical. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what their members are having to endure.
The lockdown has resulted in a greater number of people taking up cycling and road running as a form of exercise or recreation, but as the number of vehicles on the road have increased, so too has the potential for tragic situations. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steve Hayward, Chairman of the Pedal Power Association
… with Stephan Lombard, CapeTalk Breakfast show producer
Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.
A new Chinese ambassador has arrived in South Africa. What do we know and what can we expect from Chen Xiaodong? International relations expert, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment.