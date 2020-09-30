Affordable safaris are possible!

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 New Western Cape traffic Chief faces allegations of sexual harassment Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

Today at 10:08 BBC Outlook Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Rob Hugh-Jones

Today at 10:20 Shadow Careers Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Edwin Pieterson - Mentor with Shadow Careers

Today at 10:33 Biz stories making headlines with Editor of Biz Insider Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Helena Wasserman

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB Feature Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Babar Dharani associate of the Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership at the UCT Graduate School of Business.

Today at 11:32 Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:45 Western Cape government warns of second Covid Wave Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 12:23 NPA promises more arrests in FS asbestos case The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority

Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson

Sipho Ngwema

Today at 12:27 Gautrain workers affiliated to Numsa to embark on strike after wage talks deadlock The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

Today at 12:45 Legal Talk: Court orders activists to vacate camps bay mansion by noon this Thurs The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

Today at 12:52 WorldTeachersDay The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Celeste le Roux on new plumbing college Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Celeste Le Roux

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Who is liable for the medical bills of a deceased parent Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys

Today at 14:50 Music - Jack Atlantic Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jack Atlantic

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

